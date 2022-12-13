DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council approved a facility usage agreement Dec. 12 allowing Dunwoody Senior Baseball to continue using the fields at Brook Run Park. The 2023 agreement also allows the Dunwoody High School Softball Booster Club to use the west field from Aug.1- Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. DSB proponents say the new softball slot will restrict the number of baseball players the league can host.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO