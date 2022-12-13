Read full article on original website
Fulton County, city officials approve sales tax split
ATLANTA — After months of turbulent negotiations, threats and conflict, Fulton County and its 15 cities have finalized an agreement over the $3 billion local option sales tax. The LOST one-penny sales tax is used by local governments to fund services like public safety, parks and recreation and libraries,...
Dunwoody approves field usage for high school softball
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council approved a facility usage agreement Dec. 12 allowing Dunwoody Senior Baseball to continue using the fields at Brook Run Park. The 2023 agreement also allows the Dunwoody High School Softball Booster Club to use the west field from Aug.1- Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. DSB proponents say the new softball slot will restrict the number of baseball players the league can host.
As Johns Creek Town Center advances, hunt for 'arts park' land is on
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In the words of Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry, the City Council completed a “historic milestone” when councilmembers unanimously approved zoning plans for Medley. The 42-acre Medley development at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Johns Creek Parkway will anchor the city’s...
Retiring Johns Creek drama teacher calls theater ‘rehearsal for life’
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Across a conference table at Autrey Mill Middle School, it is clear that Shelly McCook is a thespian by the animated way she speaks. The energy and zest for life of the soon-to-retire drama teacher in Johns Creek could pull anyone in. Set to exit...
Death Notices - Week of December 15th, 2022
Stanley Beck, 74, of Milton, passed away on December 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Patricia Black, 81, of Johns Creek, passed away December 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Bernice Elrod, 79, of Milton, passed away December 2, 2022. Arrangements by...
Trader Golf finds success with expertise and relationships
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Sitting in the Trader Golf teaching center, employee Rick Coursey defined golf’s uniqueness — it’s a competition more with oneself, rather than another person. And it’s a game of a lifetime, suitable for any age, and a game of integrity. Coursey wore...
