Alpharetta, GA

appenmedia.com

Trader Golf finds success with expertise and relationships

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Sitting in the Trader Golf teaching center, employee Rick Coursey defined golf’s uniqueness — it’s a competition more with oneself, rather than another person. And it’s a game of a lifetime, suitable for any age, and a game of integrity. Coursey wore...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Fulton County, city officials approve sales tax split

ATLANTA — After months of turbulent negotiations, threats and conflict, Fulton County and its 15 cities have finalized an agreement over the $3 billion local option sales tax. The LOST one-penny sales tax is used by local governments to fund services like public safety, parks and recreation and libraries,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Death Notices - Week of December 15th, 2022

Stanley Beck, 74, of Milton, passed away on December 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Patricia Black, 81, of Johns Creek, passed away December 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Bernice Elrod, 79, of Milton, passed away December 2, 2022. Arrangements by...
MILTON, GA

