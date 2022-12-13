ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Former Ohio band director sentenced for groping teens

By Michael Reiner
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktAFX_0jh1dzq500

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former band director at a local school was sentenced Monday on sex charges.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Michael Kelly, 51, was found guilty of two charges of sexual imposition. Kelly was the band director at Canfield High School. He resigned after charges were filed earlier this year.

Multiple injuries in Boardman ambulance crash

According to a police report, the owner of a bar on New Road in Austintown reported that in June 2022 two of his male servers, one 15 years old and the other 19, were groped by Kelly.

According to court records, Kelly was sentenced to 60 days in jail, but those days were suspended. As a result, he has not had to serve any jail time.

Kelly has to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

He will be on probation for 12 months, and he is to have no contact with the victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Undercover officers arrest Warren man accused of several power tool thefts in Valley

A Warren man is behind bars after allegedly stealing from multiple businesses throughout Trumbull and Mahoning Counties. According to a news release from Champion Township Police, a suspect identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Roberts Jr. of Warren has allegedly been involved in numerous power tool thefts from various hardware stores throughout the counties.
WARREN, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy