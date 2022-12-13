The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.

ALTON, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO