Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Related
LATEST: Crashes reported in NH, speed restriction on Mass. Pike as storm blankets some areas in snow
HOPKINTON, N.H. — Police in some New England communities are urging drivers to stay off the roads because slick conditions are leading to crashes as snow and rain moves through the region. “As the morning commute begins, troopers are responding to motor vehicle crashes throughout the state,” New Hampshire...
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in New Hampshire
EXETER, N.H. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire on Thursday morning. Exeter emergency personnel responded to the area of 152 Front St. around 10:05 a.m. for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train, a news release from the Exeter Police Department said Thursday afternoon. Amtrak police also responded to the scene.
Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies
The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
Large emergency response after car crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple emergency crews responded to a car crashed into a building in Lynn. Police were called to 820 Boston Street in Lynn and found an SUV in the building. There are no word on injuries and the cause of the crash...
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
WMTW
1 person killed in crash highway in New Hampshire
One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down for several hours after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
WMUR.com
Man struck by train in Exeter dies in apparent suicide
EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police say that a man hit by a train Thursday died of an apparent suicide. First responders were called to the railroad crossing on Front Street just after 10 a.m. with a report of a pedestrian hit by a train. The Amtrak Downeaster train blocked the road about 1,000 feet from the train station.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues
Friday’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Massachusetts, and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
whdh.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing an Amazon truck in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amazon truck stolen in Manchester, New Hampshire, ended up in the town of Derry after a suspect pushed out its driver and crashed it miles away before being arrested. Shawn Cadieux, 38, is facing a Class-A Felony charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking after the...
WMUR.com
1 dead after plane that took off from New Hampshire crashes in Canada
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL — One person is dead after a plane that took off from Nashua crashed in Canada earlier this week. The plane crashed Wednesday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada, about three miles from an airport there. Canadian media reported the plane was stopping there on its way to Greenland.
NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord
A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about...
nbcboston.com
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0