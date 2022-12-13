ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in New Hampshire

EXETER, N.H. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire on Thursday morning. Exeter emergency personnel responded to the area of 152 Front St. around 10:05 a.m. for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train, a news release from the Exeter Police Department said Thursday afternoon. Amtrak police also responded to the scene.
EXETER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies

The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
ALTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
WMTW

1 person killed in crash highway in New Hampshire

One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down for several hours after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Man struck by train in Exeter dies in apparent suicide

EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police say that a man hit by a train Thursday died of an apparent suicide. First responders were called to the railroad crossing on Front Street just after 10 a.m. with a report of a pedestrian hit by a train. The Amtrak Downeaster train blocked the road about 1,000 feet from the train station.
EXETER, NH
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues

Friday’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Massachusetts, and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after plane that took off from New Hampshire crashes in Canada

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL — One person is dead after a plane that took off from Nashua crashed in Canada earlier this week. The plane crashed Wednesday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada, about three miles from an airport there. Canadian media reported the plane was stopping there on its way to Greenland.
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord

A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
CONCORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy