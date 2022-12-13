Read full article on original website
kagstv.com
PUC releases report on changes made since the deadly Feb. 2021 winter storm, federal report says it's not enough
AUSTIN, Texas — Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) staff released its report to the 88th Legislature listing improvements to the State’s power grid. This stems from a deadly winter storm Feb. 2021. Millions lost power. Hundreds died and temperatures remained in single digits for days. The Electric...
kagstv.com
AG Ken Paxton announces $168 million for Texas in Walmart opioid settlement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a planned settlement with Walmart concerning the retailer's role in the opioid epidemic. Paxton said the total settlement was for $3.1 billion, with more than $168 million designated for Texas. “The opioid epidemic has had devastating impacts on...
