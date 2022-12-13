Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Cathie Wood Remains Bullish On Tesla With $11M Stock Buy — Also Adds More Of This Bitcoin-Linked Company
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has utilized the recent rout in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock to once again prove how bullish they are on the EV-maker’s prospects. Funds managed by ARK loaded up on Tesla shares worth over $11 million based on Wednesday’s closing price. The bulk of the purchase was done via the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) which has Tesla as its third largest holding with a weight of 7.07%.
Business Insider
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold...
