National Senior Living Advocate Sean Kelly Named Chief Executive Officer of Front Porch Communities and Services

Front Porch Communities and Services announced today the selection of Sean M. Kelly as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 6, 2023. Kelly succeeds John Woodward who has served as CEO for more than seven years and earlier this year announced his intended retirement. With 19 senior living and 32 affordable housing communities, programs serving 10,000 people across the country and 3,000 employees, Front Porch is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit senior living providers.​

Kelly comes to Front Porch from The Kendal Corporation where he has served as President and CEO since 2016. Under his leadership, Kendal, through the not-for-profit Corporation and its operating affiliates, has cemented its position as a national leader in senior living through innovative and forward-thinking practices. In particular, Kelly oversaw the growth of the organization’s footprint into new markets through affiliation, the launch of new projects, the expansion of Kendal at Home and the development of Kendal’s newest community, Enso Village in California.

“Over the course of his career Sean has shown to be a national advocate and respected spokesperson for the pivotal issues that relate to senior living and aging services,” said Front Porch Board Chair Deborah Proctor. “He believes strongly in fostering a culture of continuous improvement and we are confident that his industry knowledge, strong passion and collaborative leadership style will allow Front Porch to continue to provide high quality communities, programs, care and services, today and in the future.”

Prior to his tenure as its president and CEO at Kendal, Kelly served as the company’s director for new business development where he was responsible for leading the growth and evolution of the organization as well as supporting the planning and developing initiatives for existing Kendal communities. Before joining The Kendal Corporation, Kelly spent more than a decade working with senior housing and service providers throughout the United States as a principal at Retirement Living Services, a development, finance, marketing and operations consulting firm.

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to work in this field for such a long time, to work with incredibly talented people and to learn from some of our industry’s true visionaries,” said Kelly. “Joining Front Porch will allow me to keep learning and to keep growing as part of an organization that is poised to expand its already strong footprint in senior housing and services as we explore a new meaning of aging in our changing world.”

A native of Metro-Philadelphia, Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Ursinus College in Pennsylvania and completed an Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He is a member of Leading Age, the Institute for Senior Living, The Vision Centre (an initiative to expand partnership with colleges and universities with senior living providers), the Senior Living 100 Advisory Board, the Healthcare Leadership Council, the Healthy Aging Coalition and several other related organizations. He is also a contributing author of “Paths to Leadership in the Senior Living Industry.”

About Front Porch

Front Porch is a dynamic not-for-profit organization, dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides quality, accessible and affordable human services to approximately 7,500 residents in 19 senior living and 32 affordable housing communities. Other programs and services connect more than 10,000 participants throughout the country. Front Porch Communities and Services holds an “A” rating from Fitch Ratings and an “A-” rating from S&P Global (Standard & Poor’s), making it one of only two not-for-profit senior living organizations in the country with an “A” category ratings from both agencies. Learn more at frontporch.net.

