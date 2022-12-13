ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana's minimum wage rising 75 cents to $9.95 in January

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s minimum wage is increasing 75 cents an hour to $9.95 starting on Jan. 1, the Department of Labor and Industry announced.

It’s the largest inflationary increase since voters passed a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour to $6.15 in January 2007 and then make inflationary changes each year.

An estimated 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022 and are likely to receive higher wages due to the 2023 minimum wage increase, state labor officials said.

The state calculates the cost-of-living adjustment based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index, which was 8.26% from August 2021 to August 2022.

Montanan’s minimum wage increased by 45 cents to $9.20 for 2022 after a 5.25% increase in the CPI.

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009 and applies in 20 states, including Idaho, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy