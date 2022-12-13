ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising: December 13, 2022

By Bstahovic
Sam Bankman-Fried ARRESTED in the Bahamas, charged with fraud by the SEC: ‘I f*cked up

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the SEC’s charge of Sam Bankman-Fried with wire fraud on customers and lenders and conspiracy, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas yesterday.

Robby Soave: Asians Told to be LESS ASIAN to get into Harvard; Elite RACISM revealed?

Robby Soave discusses race-based admission practices at Harvard University, and author of “An Inconvenient Minority” Kenny Xu weighs in.

Elon Musk on set with Dave Chappelle: ‘I’m rich, B*TCH’: crowd BOOS

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a crowd’s reaction to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s appearance at comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in San Francisco this weekend.

Joe Biden wants meeting with PAUL WHELAN after Brittney Griner prisoner swap BACKLASH

Former special assistant to President Biden Michael LaRosa and founder of the Red Renaissance PAC Kimberly Klacik discuss Biden administration officials’ virtual meeting with Paul Whelan’s sister to discuss next steps in the strategy to bring him home from Russia.

Twitter staff compared Trump to HITLER after Jan 6, CELEBRATED ban: New Twitter Files DROP

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the latest installation of the #TwitterFiles.

Debate: Will MORE DEMS leave the party like Kyrsten Sinema?

Co-founder of Based Politics Brad Polumbo and senior lecturer of African American studies at the University of Maryland Jason Nichols weigh in on Kyrsten Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party.

Fauci defends ‘I AM THE SCIENCE’ speech, vows not to fully RETIRE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the round of interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci is delivering before he steps down from his post at the NIH this month.

