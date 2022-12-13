ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber agree: You need this blanket

By Hannah Southwick
 3 days ago

It seems Hailey Bieber is literally sending her warmest wishes this holiday season.

The star released her gift guide on Instagram Stories this weekend, highlighting present-ready picks ranging from designer fashion to her friend Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

But among the comfiest of her favorite finds? The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Angular Blanket ($168), which comes in both crisp white and oyster shades .

She’s far from the only star who loves the brand’s wares, as Khloé Kardashian was once regularly spotted toting the label’s leopard-print CozyChic Barefoot in The Wild Throw ($139) — a design that also appears to be part of Bieber’s own Barefoot Dreams collection.

The Good American founder even raved about the brand on Twitter in 2018, when a fan asked what blanket she was using in a scene from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“That’s honestly my favorite blanket in the entire world LOL it’s by a company called barefoot dreams,” she wrote of one of the brand’s soft styles.

Oprah’s even given Barefoot Dreams her stamp of approval, as she listed its CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe ($135) on her 2021 “Favorite Things” list, calling it “yummy-feeling.”

Oprah’s also a fan of Barefoot Dreams.
Speaking of “Yummy,” Justin Bieber is also said to be a fan of the brand and once shared an Instagram snap of his model wife wrapped in one of its creations.

In addition to the blanket, Hailey’s gift guide also included some of her skincare and makeup must-haves , including the Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen ($36), Tower28 OneLiner Multi-Liner ($15), Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick ($22) and Kosas Revealer Concealer ($28).

If it’s closet inspiration you’re after, the star’s style elections ranged from the New Balance Unisex 2002R Sneaker ($140) to Saint Laurent Justify Boots ($1,990), plus comfy everyday wear like the Ѐterne Cropped Thermal Henley ($165) and matching Thermal Lounge Pants ($165).

