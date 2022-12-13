ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’ in desperate fight to save show from closing

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDmr3_0jh1ckfN00

Producers and celeb fans of the critically acclaimed new Broadway show “Ain’t No Mo” are fighting hard to prevent it from being — quite literally — ain’t no mo.

The show’s creator and star, Jordan E. Cooper, informed his followers on Instagram last week that the show must close Dec. 18, after premiering less than two weeks ago.

“Ain’t No Mo’ needs your help! It’s a new original play that’s BLACK AF, which are both things that make it hard to sell on Broadway,” he wrote.

“We need all hands on deck with urgency. In the name of art, in the name of resistance, in the name of we belong here too, in the name of every storytelling ancestor who ever graced a Broadway stage or was told they never could,” he wrote.

Cooper noted that they’ve “even worked hard to make [the show] accessible with an average ticket price of $50.” And for those who can’t even afford it, he urged others to “sponsor someone” to keep the seats filled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTSAa_0jh1ckfN00
Creator Jordan E. Cooper stars as a bossy drag queen flight attendant, Peaches.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Power couple Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith supported the show by buying out a performance over the weekend.

Lena Waithe, who recently signed on as a producer, is also doing her part to keep it alive. She’ll host a Q&A on Tuesday immediately following the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZzHD_0jh1ckfN00
Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith bought out a show this past weekend.
Getty Images for Critics Choice

“We won’t go down without a fight, this show means too much to us to let it close,” she wrote after the celebrity Smiths bought out a show.

Cooper’s biggest supporter, Lee Daniels backed vowed to “embrace him and push him forward” after catching the show off-Broadway in 2019. On Monday, Daniels announced that producer RuPaul will host a special performance of the show on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilh59_0jh1ckfN00
Lena Waithe, a producer on the show, will host a Q&A on Tuesday.
Getty Images for MTV

Meanwhile, Cooper seems to be coping with the disappointing news with humor.

On Sunday, he posted a clip as his drag queen character, “Peaches,” from the show, and told followers they can’t let the show shut, “because I just got this job. I can’t go back to McDonald’s… ain’t nothing wrong with working at McDonalds, but I just don’t have a McDouble spirit… I need your help to help a bad bitch keep a job.”

Fans have also heard the call and have been gathering outside of the theater to chant: “Save ‘Ain’t No Mo!'”

A spokesperson for the show told us “the support is being felt at the box office.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfcrh_0jh1ckfN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbhSJ_0jh1ckfN00

The rep added: “The audiences, which have already been wild, are the most extraordinary we have ever experienced in a Broadway house. We adore the production and want it to live on!”

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Page Six

Inside Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ family: The ‘Ellen’ DJ’s wife and kids

Stephen “tWitch” Boss had a beautiful life with his wife and three kids before his untimely death. The professional dancer – best known for competing on “So You Think You Can Dance” and his beloved role as a DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – died by suicide on Dec. 13 in a Los Angeles hotel room. Just days before his passing, the “Magic Mike XXL” star and Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. He also leaves behind their three children – Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. Boss and Holker had a mutual love of dance and started dating after they both starred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss said he was ‘thankful for life’ 2 weeks before suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss said he was “thankful for life” just two weeks before his tragic death by suicide. “Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life,” the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ captioned an Instagram photo on Nov. 24 while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. “Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾,” he added with the hashtags #bossfamily and #turkeyday. In the picture, Boss had on a big smile as he posed in front of a table filled with food beside his wife, Allison Holker, and their three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Several...
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein seen ‘canoodling’ tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden

Maybe he was one of the two men she was romancing on Halloween. Lisa Hochstein got cozy with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden on Monday night at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shares, adding that Pippen was also nestling rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The onlooker also says the “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars took a photo with a fan. Paparazzi caught the group departing the hotspot, and despite Pippen, 48, claiming on the late-night Bravo show that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Home Raid Turns Up Counterfeit Designer Bags, Fake Bling

Jen Shah seems to have a thing for counterfeits ... because the feds say they seized a ton of fake designer bags and jewelry when they raided her Utah home. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star was sitting on a treasure trove of knockoffs ... including more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury bling.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife told cops there were no ‘issues’ when he left: report

Allison Holker reportedly told police officers on Tuesday that there weren’t any “issues” when her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, left their home the previous day. When the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro entered a Los Angeles Police Department branch, she claimed Boss had departed without an “argument” and didn’t take his car, TMZ reported Thursday. Law enforcement officials allegedly told the outlet that cops were considering Boss’ absence a “critical missing persons” case when his body was discovered at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., a mile from his family’s home. The 40-year-old died by suicide. The late “So You Think...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop

Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Fires Back At “White Music” Criticism

Lizzo addressed criticism that she makes “white music” while speaking with Howard Stern. Lizzo has responded to critics who have complained that she makes “White Music.” Speaking with Howard Stern on his radio show, the “About Damn Time” singer labeled the comments “very hurtful.”
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews

It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Page Six

Inside Meghan Markle’s star-studded baby shower: See never-before-seen pics

Meghan Markle shared never-before-seen photos of her star-studded baby shower in New York City in a new episode of “Harry & Meghan.” The Duchess of Sussex’s shower, which was held at The Mark Hotel in February 2019 prior to the arrival of her first child, Archie, featured a bouquet-making station, games and more. In other photos, the A-list group, which included Serena Williams, placed their hands on Meghan’s baby bump and gathered on the couch for a photo. For the special occasion, Meghan wore a navy blue sleeveless dress with white polka dots. However, the “Suits” alum faced severe criticism for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

162K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy