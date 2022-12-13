Creep allegedly gropes girl, 14, on Bronx bus

A perv groped a 14-year-old girl on a Bronx bus this week, authorities said Tuesday.

The teen was riding an MTA Bx11 bus as it approached the intersection of Shakespeare Avenue and Edward L. Grant Highway in Mount Eden around 3:30 p.m. Monday when the creep grabbed her upper thigh over her clothing, cops said.

Cops believe this man groped a 14-year-old girl on an MTA bus Monday in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx. NYPD

The suspect got off the bus when it stopped at Shakespeare Avenue, police said.

A witness captured cell-phone video of the man then walking on the sidewalk, attempting to pull his hood down over his face, as he fled.

The suspect is described as about 50 years old, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers and carrying a large black backpack.