Miami Heat ‘clap back’ at NBA League Office over injury report fine

The Miami Heat are still trying to figure some things out on the court. In order to do so, they’ll have to lean into their identity on a full-scale basis. That means that they’ll have to tap into that gritty, determined, and strong-willed mentality that has gotten them this far as an organization. In fact, they may have to go, borderline, petty in order to motivate themselves, especially with their penchant to play down thus far this season.
