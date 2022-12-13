Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Joe Burrow’s frank response to Tom Brady comparison is pure gold
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s simple response to Tom Brady comparisons is gold. When asked by a reporter what he thinks of the comparisons between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a genius reply. “He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said....
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches
As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis’ latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a...
Improved Rockets look to regain winning form vs. Blazers
Surprising and sudden defensive prowess had fueled the Houston Rockets through a five-game homecourt winning streak, highlighted by consecutive victories
Sabres look for continued success on road trip vs. Coyotes
Faced with questions on defense, the Buffalo Sabres look to maintain a solid stretch when they visit the Arizona Coyotes
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top
With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
Willson Contreras contract sets up for another big Cardinals move this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are making smart moves this offseason as they allow flexibility to spend more money following the Willson Contreras signing. The St. Louis Cardinals recently made a big splash on the market by signing star catcher Willson Contreras, replacing veteran Yadier Molina who retired following the 2022 season. They signed him to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, and are giving him $10 million in his first season to allow flexibility to spend.
