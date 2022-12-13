‘Instead of retiring, I’m refiring,’ says public health advocate who earns Georgia Southern doctoral degree this week

Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern education major Zachary “Zach” Barrow has surprise graduation at WJMS
On Tuesday, December 13, at 10am, Georgia Southern University senior education major Zachary Barrow was treated to a surprise graduation ceremony at William James Middle School. Barrow voluntarily chose to miss his own graduation from Georgia Southern, as he considers his class and students the top priority at this time.
georgiasouthern.edu
Nontraditional student returns to Georgia Southern University to chart new career path
For years, Khristine Clark Hammond believed she had a solid professional career. She was an exercise physiologist, a health coach and a manager of wellness and fitness programs. But she found herself at a crossroads during the COVID-19 pandemic. After working in Savannah hospitals for more than two decades, she lost her job. The hospital fitness facility she managed closed during the pandemic.
georgiasouthern.edu
Educator turned soldier: Georgia Southern ROTC graduate commissions as officer in National Guard after returning for MBA degree
Bulloch County native William Collins (‘17, ‘22) has dreamed of becoming a soldier for as long as he can remember. “I’ve always had a desire to serve our country and to be a part of the military, but it never really quite worked out conveniently,” Collins said. “There was always something that came up, some kind of a barrier where I didn’t pursue it.”
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
WJCL
Teacher misses his graduation ceremony at Georgia Southern University to teach his students
STATESBORO, Ga. — A graduation ceremony that only called one name. William James Middle School hosted a surprise college graduation ceremony for teacher Zachary Barrow. The celebration was filled with balloons, signs and smiling students. “I did not expect anything like this,” Barrow said. “It’s way past my wildest...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
georgiasouthern.edu
Approximately 2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies
This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the...
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
CCRPI: Six Bulloch schools perform above state average in content mastery; County-wide graduation rate higher than state average
On Nov. 16, 2022, the GaDOE released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Overall, Bulloch County Schools (BCS) as a district scored slightly below the state; however, six of the district’s 15 schools scored higher than the state average for content mastery within the respective grade bands. This included Brooklet, Julia P. Bryant, Nevils, Portal Elementary, and Southeast Bulloch’s middle and high schools.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Ports Authority: Container Demand Eases in November, Savannah Cuts Vessel Backlog
The Georgia Ports Authority moved 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent container units in November, a decrease of 6.2 percent or 30,866 TEUs compared to the same month last year. Compared to November 2019, the Port of Savannah’s performance constitutes an increase of 28 percent over three years. That rate of growth is well above GPA’s pre-pandemic expansion, which averaged 4 to 5 percent annually.
GS breaks tradition with duo performance at grad ceremony
Georgia Southern University (GS) broke tradition at this year’s commencement ceremony by having two students sing the national anthem. Generally the university only hosts one singer for the national anthem, however, faculty members in charge decided to honor a decade-long friendship instead. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that we...
theatlanta100.com
Our state is top producer of this holiday staple
Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant on Georgia base
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) – The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan […]
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon case: Mom used drugs before killing Georgia toddler, indictment says
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old boy found dead in a Georgia landfill, has been charged with murder and other crimes in a 19-count indictment that alleges she used drugs before killing her son and dumping his body in a trash bin. A Chatham County...
WJCL
Liberty County elementary school student found with gun
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: Savannah firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney. The Liberty County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon regarding a student who was found with an unloaded gun at Lyman Hall Elementary:. "The safety of our students and staff is a priority in...
GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
allongeorgia.com
Savannah Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Kidnapping
A Chatham County man with a long, violent criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Kidnapping, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Stephens and a co-defendant to pay $33,157.46 in restitution, and to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
WSAV-TV
Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday
The victim of the shooting on Fort Stewart on Monday was identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman. Hilman was from Plum, Pennsylvania and was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021. Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday. The victim of the...
Former Bluffton High student files lawsuit saying school tried to protect rapist
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) is under fire and facing a lawsuit from a former student who said the school system ignored the fact she was sexually assaulted. The girl, known only as “E.R.” in the suit, said she was sexually assaulted not once but three times in two […]
City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said. “Do the just thing. Do the fair thing,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said during the council meeting on Thursday. “Do the right thing […]
