Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Coast Guard rescues 34 Haitians dumped by smugglers on Puerto Rico cliff
The U.S. Coast Guard reported 34 Haitians abandoned by smugglers on a Puerto Rico cliff were rescued by crews on cutter Heriberto Hernandez, which is homeported in San Juan.
Comments / 0