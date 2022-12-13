Read full article on original website
Related
“Yerimayo Celebration”
When Baaba Maal was growing up in Podor, a small northern town in Senegal situated along the river, he was expected to join the local workforce. Fishing is the main driver of Podor’s economy, but Maal’s family was open to other options: farmer, doctor, lawyer. Instead, Maal befriended local musician Mansour Seck, studied music in Dakar and Paris, and has released a steady stream of albums since the mid-1980s. Maal’s inventive marriage of traditional and electronic instruments have led him to cross-genre collaborations with Brian Eno, Damon Albarn’s Africa Express, and even Mumford & Sons. More recently, he teamed up with composer Ludwig Göransson on the soundtrack for Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever.
“Only in The”
Though Keba Robinson began Crosslegged as a more traditional indie folk project, she has been drawing errant drum machine noises and playful synths into her songs since 2015’s Speck, operating in the middle ground between the organic and electronic. “Only In The,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Another Blue, begins with dewy, xylophone-style plinks and dry thwacks of percussion; Robinson’s voice is raspy and flickering as she sings about an obsession that feels impossible to shake off. “I ride on, or I die with you/It’s in my blood,” she sings on the chorus. Two thirds of the way through, the song contorts into something more lively: the sinuous melody falls away, the guitar groove gets louder, and effusive handclaps take center stage. “I get up, get up, get up,” she repeats, each iteration at once triumphant and labored, like the incremental progress of moving forward.
Why Beyoncé’s Renaissance Is the Best Album of 2022
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed Beyoncé’s Renaissance for us over the summer, pops by to chat about how the album serves as a love letter to Black and queer club culture, and why it shows the superstar using her immense power for good.
Gregg Turkington Remixes Animal Collective’s “Car Keys”: Listen
Animal Collective have released a new Gregg Turkington remix of their Time Skiffs song “Car Keys.” Hear it below. Time Skiffs is the latest studio album from Animal Collective, following 2016’s Painting With. In the interim, the band has released a live album, an audiovisual album, and more. Animal Collective also made the soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection, which includes additional contributions from Serpentwithfeet and Indigo De Souza.
How Sudan Archives Exploded Her Sound to Make One of the Year’s Best Albums
With a tunnel of light haloing her from the outside, Brittney Parks is dressed like a ’90s vixen in baggy jeans and an understated crop top, hair down past her waist, with perfect accessories that accentuate her shine. She’s performing a few tracks from her second album as Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen, for a small audience in her Los Angeles label Stones Throw’s gully-chic storage room. It’s a cave-like space that makes you feel accompanied by legendary Stones Throw alums like MF DOOM and Dilla—a territory of phantoms and implacable liveliness.
Palaces of Pity
Music is a temporal art form, a medium bound to a linear experience. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky described music as a chrononomy: a measuring tool for time. Yet some musicians can achieve a sense of infinitude in their sound by mimicking nature’s eternal characteristics. Laurie Spiegel’s endless arpeggiated synths flow like rivers, Lubomyr Melnyk’s cacophonous piano compositions blow like torrential winds, and Alice Coltrane’s rolled harp chords expand endlessly like our universe. On Palaces of Pity, French producer Malibu suggests boundlessness by embodying the expansivity of the ocean. Submerged synths undulate like waves folding into themselves, producing a sense of agonizing solitude that feels like drifting in a lifeboat with no land in sight. The sound begs you to slow down and stare into the horizon, squinting to find out just how far you can see before the world goes blurry.
“Madhatter”
Consider Mona Evie the free-spirited younger sibling in Vietnam’s vibrant experimental music scene. While their songs are just as sprawling as that of Rắn Cạp Đuôi or Tran Uy Duc, Mona Evie go further in embracing scrappiness: You can hear that across their statement-making debut LP Chó ngồi đáy giếng, whose 13-minute closer scampers audaciously through industrial noise, austere drones, and what seems like multiple pop songs. “Madhatter,” their new one-off single, feels like a concise take on their collaged ambitions. It begins in dreamlike terrain, with digitized birdsong fluttering atop swirling ambience and jazzy drums. “Let me into your heart,” singer Aprxel intones, her hazy voice trailing upwards atop tumbling beats and rustling metallophones. The song gradually becomes more scrambled, as tape loops and off-kilter piano segue into searing electric guitar melodies. When Aprxel asks, “What can I do to know you? What can I do to show you my love?” it sounds like she’s bringing you down the rabbit hole of desire, a journey of otherworldly psychedelia.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: SZA, Valee, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from SZA, Valee, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Leland Whitty, Hammok, Nathan Salsburg, Kamaiyah, and Bryce Dessner & Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Nakhane Announces New Album Bastard Jargon
South African musician Nakhane has announced a new album: Bastard Jargon is due March 3 via BMG. The follow-up to You Will Not Die will include all four songs from Nakhane’s brand new Leading Lines EP, which is out today. Take a listen to the new EP and find the Bastard Jargon tracklist artwork below.
“Blind”
Some of the best SZA songs sound like buzzed rants to yourself in the mirror—dissociative and confrontational, hitting truths a little too raw to handle sober. “Why can’t I stay alone just by myself? Wish I was comfortable just myself,” she lamented on CTRL opener “Supermodel,” torching a relationship but still unable to move on. On “Drew Barrymore”: “I get so lonely I forget what I’m worth.” Half a decade later, SZA’s still hooking up with exes she has no business entertaining and cringing at the aftermath, craving the self-sufficiency that would save her grief. The reputational damage lingers like a hangover: “My past can’t escape me/My pussy precedes me,” she sings on “Blind,” a dazzling statement piece from her new album SOS. Fuck! They hate to see a sexually liberated woman from New Jersey winning.
Siouxsie Sioux Announces Return to Stage After 10 Years
Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees will return to the stage in 2023. Her first show since a 2013 Meltdown performance is set to take place at Latitude Festival in the East of England on July 23. Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra are headlining the festival, which begins on July 20.
Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
Gorillaz Share New Song, Announce AR Events in New York and London
Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Skinny Ape,” along with news of augmented reality performances taking place in New York and London next weekend. The immersive shows will bring giant avatars of the cartoon band to Times Square (2:30 p.m. Eastern on December 17) and Piccadilly Circus (2 p.m. GMT on December 18) to perform the new track. Below, listen to “Skinny Ape” and watch a trailer in which the enormous cartoons stomp around New York.
Donald Glover to Star As Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler in New Movie
Donald Glover has been cast as the lead in an upcoming live-action movie about a villain in the Spider-Man universe, as Variety and Deadline report. He’ll appear as the Hypno-Hustler, a late-70s musician who uses his band, deceptive gear, and his musical influence to rob his audiences. Glover is also working as a producer on the project, which does not yet have a release date.
Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures Based on Her Own Original Script
Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures based on a script she wrote herself. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” The title and other details have not yet been confirmed.
Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Motion Sickness” With Phoebe Bridgers and “My Hero” With Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl
Last night (December 15), Billie Eilish brought out some special guests during her concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum. First, she was joined by Dave Grohl to perform Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.” Introducing the song, Grohl said, “You know, I have to say, earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and, when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude. So, from our families who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, we’d like to thank you very much for that. So let’s, let’s sing it for Taylor.”
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Near the end of “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey draws our attention to a specific moment in a Harry Nilsson song: “His voice breaks at 2:05,” she tells us of “Don’t Forget Me,” from the California songwriter’s 1974 album Pussy Cats. And indeed, if you give it a spin, you will hear exactly what she’s talking about—the frayed note, the raw emotion guiding him temporarily off the rails.
hypochondriac
Brakence’s songs surge with combative angst and agitate with electronic detail, never resolving to easy conclusions. “argyle,” the lead single from the 20-year-old singer-songwriter’s new album, hypochondriac, is indecisive, a spiraling emo-pop garden without a path. As brakence wrestles with dissatisfaction at his music career (“I was tryna make a living/Well, I did, and now I don’t wanna live at all”), his drums feel just as speculative, wandering between careful, metallic snares and clipped scratches.
Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and shared its title song. The follow-up to Blue Banisters is out March 10 via Interscope. The cover artwork lists various album contributors, including producers Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawson, as well as guests Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, and Tommy Genesis, engineer Laura Sisk, and others. Find the new song below.
The Smile Announce New Live Album
The Smile—the trio of Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood—have announced a new live album. The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022) will be available digitally on Wednesday, December 14. All seven songs were recorded at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. Check out the full tracklist and artwork for the live album below.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0