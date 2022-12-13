Nearly 90 years after Gen. James Edward Oglethorpe founded Savannah and established Georgia as the last of the 13 original colonies, the Georgia General Assembly would act on December 9, 1822, to create and charter the county of DeKalb out of parts of Fayette, Gwinnett, and Henry counties. So as of this month, DeKalb County is celebrating its bicentennial year and the anniversary of its founding.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO