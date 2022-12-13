ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eric Hosmer DFA is latest questionable Red Sox roster decision

Red Sox acquire RHP Wyatt Mills from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer. The Boston Red Sox have designated Eric Hosmer for assignment. It’s the corresponding move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wyatt Mills, the right-handed pitcher sent to Boston from the Kansas City Royals on Friday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Scott Boras rubs Xander Bogaerts failure in Red Sox faces at Masataka Yoshida introduction

When Scott Boras arrived at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon for Masataka Yoshida’s introduction, he looked like the cat that ate the canary. In 2019, Boras sat at Fenway Park and gritted his teeth while Xander Bogaerts signed a team-friendly contract extension. The super-agent, known for getting his clients the richest, longest contracts in free agency, knew that the Red Sox were getting much more than they were paying for.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy