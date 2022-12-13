Read full article on original website
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
Eric Hosmer DFA is latest questionable Red Sox roster decision
Red Sox acquire RHP Wyatt Mills from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer. The Boston Red Sox have designated Eric Hosmer for assignment. It’s the corresponding move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wyatt Mills, the right-handed pitcher sent to Boston from the Kansas City Royals on Friday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
New York Mets rumors: More help for offense coming this offseason?
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has already dished out some massive contracts this offseason to boost his team’s chances of winning the World Series in 2023. Now could more help be coming at the plate for the already talent-rich Mets?. Rumors: New York Mets may not be done...
Scott Boras rubs Xander Bogaerts failure in Red Sox faces at Masataka Yoshida introduction
When Scott Boras arrived at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon for Masataka Yoshida’s introduction, he looked like the cat that ate the canary. In 2019, Boras sat at Fenway Park and gritted his teeth while Xander Bogaerts signed a team-friendly contract extension. The super-agent, known for getting his clients the richest, longest contracts in free agency, knew that the Red Sox were getting much more than they were paying for.
