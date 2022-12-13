Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Sullivan Select Board will now meet twice a month
SULLIVAN — The Select Board voted at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, to increase the number of meetings that it has every month. Currently, the board only meets on the second Monday of each month, but starting in the new year it will also be meeting on the fourth Monday of each month.
Ellsworth American
GSA students qualify to play at jazz festival
BLUE HILL — Three George Stevens Academy seniors, who rank among Maine’s best high school jazz musicians, will participate in the Maine Music Educators Association’s Maine All-State Jazz Festival to be held Jan. 12-14 at Bangor High School. “Congratulations to these fine musicians,” said GSA music director...
Ellsworth American
Gordon Earl Westhaver
Gordon Earl Westhaver, “Gordy,” 91, died Nov. 20, 2022, at home. He was born May 6, 1931, the son of Clayton and Edna (Urquhart) Westhaver. He grew up on a farm in Elmsdale, Nova Scotia. After his two brothers and father passed in the war, they sold the farm and moved to Newton, Mass., and then to Ellsworth.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan Select Board requests site plan review for Sumner cisterns
SULLIVAN — The town Select Board, code enforcement officer and fire chief have expressed concern about the lack of a formal approval process for additions to the construction of the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus. The board voted on Dec. 12 to request that Regional School Unit 24...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Free Clinic hires new development director
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic announced on Dec. 13 that it had hired Dan Butera as its development director. In his new role, Butera will be responsible for grant writing and fundraising for the clinic. He will continue to foster community relationships and provide supervision of the programs that are in place at the clinic, which include dental, social work and mental health counseling.
Ellsworth American
Volta holds inaugural ‘Plastic Fantastic’ climbing competition
TRENTON — Volta indoor climbing gym and fitness center held its first-ever bouldering competition on Saturday, Dec. 10, welcoming in climbers from near and far to compete for prizes and experience everything that the gym has to offer. The competition, dubbed the “Plastic Fantastic” due to the plastic nature...
Ellsworth American
Unimaginable loss
In a four-day span last week, five men died on Hancock County roads. Last Wednesday morning, Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock was walking along Route 1 when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck. On Saturday, shortly after 2 a.m., four Maine Maritime Academy students lost their lives in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on Route 166 in Castine. Killed were 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Mass. and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Mass. Three other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were injured.
Ellsworth American
Island Christmas at The Gatherings
SURRY — On Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6.30 p.m., all are welcome to attend Island Christmas: Ukulele Jam & Singalong at The Gatherings in Surry. All voices and any instruments are invited to come to sing or play at this fun and festive community celebration. Expect to join in with lots of well-known seasonal tunes from the holiday season.
Ellsworth American
INH has Jan. 14 deadline to raise $1.4M
DEER ISLE — Island Nursing Home (INH), which closed in October 2021 amid a severe staffing shortage hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic, has a plan to reopen as a residential care facility but must first raise $1.4 million by Jan. 14, 2023, according to its board of directors. That...
Ellsworth American
Future uncertain for White Birches residents
HANCOCK — Residents of the White Birches Motel are unsure of their future living situation after the assistance program they had been relying on stopped paying their bills. The Emergency Rental Assistance program was paused at the end of October, leaving those who depended on the funding at immediate risk of homelessness. Over a month later, no alternative source of funding has been made available.
Ellsworth American
Farm offers ‘Airbnb Experience’ hiking with Corgis
PENOBSCOT — Hiking is a popular pastime in Maine and bringing a furry friend to tag along is a common sight on trails. Jennifer White and Katie Radcliff, though, enjoy having 10 — even as many as 15 — Pembroke Welsh corgis as company on rambles through the woods.
Ellsworth American
Cordially invited
You are cordially invited to the New Year’s Eve ball hosted by the extravagant Prince Orlofsky at 7 p.m. in Hammond Hall, Winter Harbor. As many of you know, the prince is already 17 years of age and has experienced nearly everything that life has to offer. As a result, he is profoundly bored.
Ellsworth American
Carol Ann Kimble
Carol Ann Kimble, 79, died Dec. 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Bangor. She was born in East Stroudsburg, Pa., Oct. 3, 1943, the daughter of Raymond and Ella Mae (Heller) Hagerman.
Ellsworth American
Gregg S. Hannah
One-year memoriam — On Dec. 23, 2021, Gregg Hannah died at the age of 78 of a heart attack. Gregg earned his Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College and Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management. He also earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification. Stationed in Germany, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Ellsworth American
William John Munsey
William John “Bill” Munsey passed away Dec. 12, 2022, after a long and productive life. He was born on Oct. 16, 1936, in New Bedford, Mass., to Frances Edward Munsey and Ruth Constance (McMeehan) Munsey.
Ellsworth American
"Die Fledermaus" (The Bat) on tap New Year's Eve
WINTER HARBOR — Johann Strauss II’s sparkling comic opera “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat) is the centerpiece of the Winter Harbor Music Festival’s Fourth Annual New Year’s Celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hammond Hall. The annual Lobster Drop and the traditional singing of “Auld Lang Syne” will cap the festivities.
Ellsworth American
Vehicle off road leads to arrest
BUCKSPORT — A vehicle off the roadway of Bucksmills Road Dec. 9 resulted in the arrest of a local man, according to police. Philip Cotoni, 53, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
Ellsworth American
Sumner basketball opens season at home on the road against Central
ELLSWORTH — The Sumner boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams played their first home games of the season on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Central. The thing was, both games were played in the gym at Ellsworth High School. This is an arrangement that the Tigers will have...
