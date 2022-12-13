In a four-day span last week, five men died on Hancock County roads. Last Wednesday morning, Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock was walking along Route 1 when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck. On Saturday, shortly after 2 a.m., four Maine Maritime Academy students lost their lives in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on Route 166 in Castine. Killed were 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Mass. and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Mass. Three other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were injured.

