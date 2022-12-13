Read full article on original website
15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
MCPD Holiday Alcohol Task Force Arrest 50 People for DUI During Week 5 of Enforcement
Montgomery County Police have announced that 50 people were arrested by the Alcohol Holiday Task Force between December 7 and 11. The task force arrested 28 people in week one, 38 in week two, 31 in week three, and 40 in week four. Earlier this week we reported that over the past five weeks, four police cruisers have been hit while conducting police related activities. In each case, it was determined that the drivers of the striking vehicles were impaired.
Detectives are Seeking Additional Victims in a Cash for Gold Robbery Scheme
Per Fairfax County Police: On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of I-495 in Bethesda. The victim stopped to provide aid. A woman said the stranded group needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry. She requested cash in exchange for the items. The woman convinced the victim to drive to an ATM. Two men in a black SUV followed the victim and woman. The victim began driving and quickly realized this was likely a scam. The victim stopped in a parking lot and exited his car. One of the men from the other vehicle exited their car and told the victim to sit in the driver’s seat while he drove the victim to obtain money.
MCPD: Four Arrested in Connection with Piney Branch Homicide
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato in connection with a Wednesday, November 9, 2022 homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch. On November 9, 2022, at approximately 3:58 a.m., 3rd district officers responded to the location for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers initially located three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were taken to area hospitals, in serious but stable condition.
Gaithersburg Man Arrested and Charged With Second Degree Murder in DC
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 44-year-old Anthony Williams, of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the 2700 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.
Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
40 Year Sentence for Co-Defendant in Bethesda Target Store Stairwell Murder
According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge Karla Smith sentenced defendant, Joshua Wright, 18, of Bethesda, to life in prison suspend all but 40 years for the death of 33-year-old, father of six, Lawrence Wilson Jr., on December 19th, 2021. Judge Smith ordered that Wright be admitted into the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated. He will be placed on five years of supervise probation upon release. Wright had pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in July 2022. Co-defendant, Antonio Lawrence, who is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, is scheduled for trial beginning February 6, 2023.”
Guilty Verdict for Defendant Who Shot 21-Year-Old Man in Broad Daylight
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before the honorable Judge John Maloney, a jury has convicted defendant, Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington D.C., of First-Degree Murder for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park. The verdict came in late yesterday. Douglas was also convicted on charges of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Third-Degree Burglary. He faces the potential of life in prison and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 27th, 2023, at 12p.m.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Justice Navarro, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Navarro was last seen on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the 7800 block of Scotland Drive.
Concern for Missing 29-Year-Old Woman
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Germantown. Sha Li Zhang was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the 23400 block of Clarksridge Road in...
Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run Crash
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police last night arrested the person wanted in connection for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Dec. 4 in Prince George’s County. The suspect, Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, of Baltimore, is charged with leaving the scene of an injury collision and failing to report a collision to police. She is currently being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
Silver Spring Man Arrested for Stealing Restaurant Grease
Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring was arrested in Lexington Park, MD on Wednesday morning for stealing used oil from nearby restaurants. Additional information courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Police Department:. “Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in...
Montgomery County Park Police Officer Adopts Abandoned Dog Found Tied to a Tree in Germantown
On November 23, Officer Avellan of Montgomery County Park Police responded to a call at Gunners Lake Park in Germantown for a dog that had been abandoned and left tied to a tree. The dog was taken to Montgomery County’s Animal Service and Adoption Center shelter that night, but was never claimed. Earlier this week, Officer Avellan retuned to the shelter and has adopted the dog– he named her Maple.
Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Friday Morning; Police Determine No Threat to School or Community
Montgomery County Police announced that New Hampshire Estates Elementary School at 8720 Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring was placed on a lockdown earlier this morning. According to MCPD, “At approximately 8:30 a.m. New Hampshire Estates ES went into lockdown as the result of a police investigation in the area. The lockdown lasted approximately 30 mins. until police verified there was no threat to the school or community. The lockdown has been lifted.”
MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
Overturned Vehicle Wednesday Morning in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police responded to Brewster Ave near Colesville Rd in Silver Spring at approximately 7:25am on Wednesday for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver stuck a parked vehicle. The male driver was transported with minor injuries and all roads have been opened at this time.
Traffic: MCFRS Respond to Overturned Dump Truck Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene of an overturned dump truck on I495 between Georgia Ave and Colesville Rd. There are currently significant delays on both the Inner and Outer loop of the highway. The driver of the truck was briefly entrapped in the vehicle and is reported to have suffered minor injuries.
Four ‘Unsung Heroes’ of Health Equity Honored on World AIDS Day
Per Montgomery County: Four local individuals and organizations were presented with Solidarity for Health Equity awards at the World AIDS Day breakfast held Dec. 1. The County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) partnered with the Montgomery County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to sponsor the awards and reviewed nominations.
Weekly Message From County Executive Marc Elrich: Preparing for Winter’s Worst Conditions—and Protecting Our Most Vulnerable Residents
We were reminded this week that winter is here. Although we were not significantly impacted this time, we must expect more bad weather over the upcoming months. I want to thank our Montgomery County Department of Transportation employees for their hard work to prepare for this potential weather event. The...
