Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson dominates Pike Road
The Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans hit the road on Thursday night and both teams picked up basketball wins over the Pike Road Patriots and Lady Patriots. The girls team earned a 50-39 win, holding the Lady Patriots to single digit scoring in three of the four quarters. The Lady Trojans took a 15-14 lead into the second quarter and then outscored Pike Road 34-23 for the remainder of the game.
alabamanews.net
No. 23 Troy Rallies Past No. 22 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl
UTSA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-166 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference. Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson picked off a pass by UTSA’S Frank Harris near the goal line in the third quarter. Robertson returned the interception 61 yards, with a 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked on at the end, and the pick set up the go-ahead score.
Troy Messenger
Pike County hosts Abbeville in hoops action
The Pike County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs hosted Class 2A’s Abbeville on Tuesday night with both teams taking a home loss. The girls team kicked things off with a tough 39-34 loss with both teams struggling to score all night long. Abbeville shot just 24 percent from the field, while Pike County shot just 26 percent from the field. The Lady Dawgs won the rebound battle 57-31 but turnovers swung the momentum, however, as Pike County turned the ball over 35 times compared to Abbeville’s 17 turnovers.
unionspringsherald.com
KD Hill gives back to BC youth
Ole Miss defensive tackle, Kadarian "KD" Hill gave back to the children of Bullock County in a big way. Mr. Hill, along with his coaches and superintendent from his high school alma mater, Aunties, Uncles, Cousins, his Mom and Dad, as well as other friends and family members, came to the Union Springs Housing Authority at Cherry Laurel on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, and gave away toys to the children in the apartment complexes the Housing Authority runs.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show DJ and Alabama native, dead at 40
Alabama native Stephen “tWitch” Boss, choreographer and former resident DJ and co-executive producer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. He was 40. Multiple reports including TMZ, who first reported the news, say the cause of death was suicide. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed her husband’s...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave
In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for missing Montgomery teen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
WSFA
ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
thebamabuzz.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken to open first Alabama location in Montgomery
Hot chicken fan? Then you’ll love this! According to WSFA12, Nashville-based restaurant Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is spreading its wings with its first-ever Alabama location opening soon in Montgomery. Read on for the scoop. Hangry Joe’s—hot chicken & drinks. A Nashville-based restaurant, Hangry Joe’s offers a...
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
selmasun.com
Selma, other Black Belt communities under risks for severe weather today
Selma and much of the Black Belt region is under categories of risk for severe weather today. According to a graphic on the Dallas County Emergency Management's Facebook page part of Lowndes, Dallas, Marengo and Sumter counties are under an enhanced risk for tornados and damaging winds up to 60 mph.
WSFA
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama
This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
etxview.com
UPDATED: Severe storms possible later today and tomorrow
Severe storms could travel across Alabama throughout today with Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa County under a threat for severe weather threat. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a marginal risk for the majority of Tallapoosa and Coosa County and a slight risk for southwest portions of Tallapoosa and Coosa County. Elmore County has now been upgraded to a slight risk.
WSFA
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Toxicology Report Released on Selma High School Student Who Died
The toxicology report has been released on a Selma High School student who died after an incident at school last month. That incident sent three others to the hospital, where they were treated and released. This morning at a news conference, it was revealed the 16-year-old male student who died...
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
WSFA
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
