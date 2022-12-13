Pittsburgh Steeler Running Back Franco Harris was the keynote speaker at the annual Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Thursday afternoon. In his address to the crowd gathered at the KCAC, Harris recounted his career from his days in High School to his career with Penn State and with the Steelers, and retelling his most famous moment in his career, the immaculate reception. He also showed his support for local businesses, saying the best thing to do is to keep moving. He also said that one of the key lessons in his career that could be passed along to small businesses is the concept of teamwork.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO