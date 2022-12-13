Read full article on original website
PATTY MOGLE, 95
Peggy Lou Mogle, 95, of Indiana passed on after a brief illness on Sunday December 11, 2022, at the home of her eldest daughter Durinda (Rodney) Geiger in New Carlisle, Ohio where she had resided for the past eighteen months. She was born the eldest child of Ethel Iseman on...
CHRISTOPHER TWIGG, 38
Christopher R. Twigg, 38 of Indiana, PA., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Timothy D. Twigg Sr., and Pamela J. Helman, born October 9, 1984, in Indiana, PA. Chris enjoyed fishing with his dad and uncles...
GLENDA MILLER, 62
Glenda Lee Miller, 62, of Indiana, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. Born January 26, 1960, in Ft. McClellan, AL to the late William Carter Fogg and Carole Howells (BaMa). Glenda attended Kiski High School in Leechburg, and went on to work as a self-employed business owner. A...
PAUL CAMPBELL, 84
Paul L. Campbell, 84 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1938 in Indiana to the late Glenn and Margaret Pauline (Cribbs) Campbell. Paul graduated from Indiana High School in 1956 and was the owner of Campbell Home Repair for many years....
DEAN MILLER, 81
Dean Miller, 81, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of Walter C. and Sara E. (Baker) Miller, he was born October 10, 1941 in Aliquippa, PA. Dean graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1959...
POLICE IN INDIANA, KITTANNING RECEIVE STATE GRANTS
Police in Indiana and Kittanning Boroughs will receive local law enforcement grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. According to a news release from State Senator Joe Pittman and State Representatives Jim Struzzi and Donna Oberlander, the grants were awarded as part of the commission’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program. The funding can be used for a variety of different projects or purchases to enhance public safety. Indiana Borough will use $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments in Indiana County through a purchasing agreement. Kittanning borough will use $196,000 for records management system hardware and software, a data analyst and laptop and desktop computers.
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
PENELEC, REA ENERGY CREWS BUSY WITH OUTAGE CALLS
Crews from Penelec and REA energy were busy yesterday dealing with multiple calls for utility lines down across Indiana County. The first utility line-related call yesterday was reported at 1:36 a.m. by Indiana County 911. A total of 15 calls for utility lines down were reported in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong, East and West Wheatfield, Buffington, Brush Valley and Pine Townships. The number of outages reported by PennDOT was close to 2000, while at one point over 800 REA energy cooperative members were without power in Indiana county.
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
FRANCO HARRIS HEADLINES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEETING
Pittsburgh Steeler Running Back Franco Harris was the keynote speaker at the annual Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Thursday afternoon. In his address to the crowd gathered at the KCAC, Harris recounted his career from his days in High School to his career with Penn State and with the Steelers, and retelling his most famous moment in his career, the immaculate reception. He also showed his support for local businesses, saying the best thing to do is to keep moving. He also said that one of the key lessons in his career that could be passed along to small businesses is the concept of teamwork.
FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY
Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
TWO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE PLANS TO RUN FOR SECOND TERM
Two Indiana County Commissioners made an exclusive announcement this morning. Commissioners Chairman Mike Keith and fellow Commissioner Robin Gorman appeared on Indiana in the Morning on WCCS to announce that both plan on running for a second term in office. Both were elected to office in 2019 along with Sherene Hess, who was reelected at the time.
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
Two children die in Sewickley house fire
Two children died in a house fire early this morning. Allegheny County police say the fire engulfed the front of a home around 2:45 this morning on Miller Way in Sewickley.
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
S&T BANK EMPLOYEE DISPLACED BY FIRE KEEPS GIVING SPIRIT ALIVE DURING HOLIDAY SEASON
One of the tenants displaced by a fire earlier this month in Indiana Borough is keeping a thoughtful and generous mindset throughout the holiday season. Ethan Boyer, staff auditor at S&T Bank, took to the blistery sidewalks in front of the 700 Shop in downtown Indiana on Wednesday to volunteer with the annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week, acting as a donation collector from noon until 2 p.m.
