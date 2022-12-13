ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Long Island Students Honored For Work on Mosquito DNA Sequencing

A group of three young students from Cold Spring Harbor Central School District will have their work on mosquito DNA sequencing entered into a database of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Because their work was of such high quality the...
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

CDM Cesspool Service: Keeping Suffolk County Flowing Smoothly for 3 Decades

When it comes to cesspools, the less you’re reminded of them, the better. However, sometimes issues may arise, and when that happens you’ll certainly want the services of a trained and skilled professional to get things flowing smoothly once again. And when that time comes, Suffolk County residents will certainly want CDM Cesspool Service – and their three decades of expertise – by their side.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Officials Eye Huntington Seminar Grounds For Preservation

Suffolk legislators and others toured the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor recently to build support for open space preservation of land owned by the Catholic institution. An historic site, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception has been a center for the theological education and priestly formation of...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island

65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, kosher bakery, and more. Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy