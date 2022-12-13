Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
longisland.com
Long Island Students Honored For Work on Mosquito DNA Sequencing
A group of three young students from Cold Spring Harbor Central School District will have their work on mosquito DNA sequencing entered into a database of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Because their work was of such high quality the...
longisland.com
CDM Cesspool Service: Keeping Suffolk County Flowing Smoothly for 3 Decades
When it comes to cesspools, the less you’re reminded of them, the better. However, sometimes issues may arise, and when that happens you’ll certainly want the services of a trained and skilled professional to get things flowing smoothly once again. And when that time comes, Suffolk County residents will certainly want CDM Cesspool Service – and their three decades of expertise – by their side.
longisland.com
LIBOR Contributes $5,000 to Long Islanders in Need with REALTORS Against Hunger Campaign
Long Island Board of REALTORS® (LIBOR) contributed $5,000 to support community hunger relief programs in Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties this holiday season. The contributions will be equally divided between Island Harvest and City Harvest, as part of LIBOR’s 15th Annual REALTORS® Against Hunger (RAH) campaign. The...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
longisland.com
Suffolk Officials Eye Huntington Seminar Grounds For Preservation
Suffolk legislators and others toured the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor recently to build support for open space preservation of land owned by the Catholic institution. An historic site, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception has been a center for the theological education and priestly formation of...
SUNY school reinstates indoor mask mandate on campus amid tripledemic concerns
The school announced that masks will be required indoors and in places such as libraries.
progressivegrocer.com
Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island
65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, kosher bakery, and more. Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the...
27east.com
Southampton Town Planning Board’s Split Vote Approves East Quogue Golf Resort Project
It’s all over but the lawsuits. A decade-long, often convoluted and always controversial process came to an end on December 8, when a majority of the members of the Southampton... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He...
longisland.com
Assemblyman Ra Hosts Annual Toy Drive To Benefit Local Children’s Foundations
Assemblyman Ed Ra (R - Franklin Square) recently wrapped up his annual toy drive to benefit the Child Life Program at NYU Langone Hospital and the John Theissen Children's Foundation. These are the schools that participated in this year’s toy drive:. Polk Street School - Franklin Square, John Street...
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
NY law set to keep thousands of ballots from being tossed out
"I voted!" stickers at a poll site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s one of several voting reforms enacted in New York this year. [ more › ]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul signs law allowing tax breaks for volunteer first responders
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed legislation allowing local governments to adopt a local law to exempt up to ten percent of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years. The...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
Town of Huntington in need of snow equipment, workers for winter season
The announcement comes after the town board passed a resolution increasing the amount it will pay drivers who have trucks with plows.
Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize From Ticket Purchased In Farmingdale
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Long Island store. Deborah Fletcher, a resident of Flint, Texas, won the prize from New York Lottery’s "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Fletcher received her prize as...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Hollis, Queens, a quiet area with good transit options but few listings
The southeastern Queens community of Hollis, a hip-hop haven that gave us producer Russell Simmons, LL Cool J, and the rappers of Run-D.M.C. who wrote the hit “Christmas in Hollis,” is small and serene but close to what’s happening. The middle-class neighborhood was the site of the...
