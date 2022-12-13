Read full article on original website
PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY
A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
Apollo police accuse convicted felon of pointing gun at woman, felony charges filed
Apollo police accused a man whose criminal history prohibits him from possessing a gun with pointing a pistol at a woman and threatening her. Roberto J. Santiago-Cruz, 35, of the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was charged with a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm along with reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
Irwin man among 3 suspects nabbed in West Mifflin drug bust
An Irwin man was among three people jailed in Allegheny County this week after drugs, guns and cash were found during a raid in West Mifflin, West Mifflin police said. Police said the illegal items confiscated were heroin, cocaine, pure fentanyl and fentanyl pills, marijuana, as well as four handguns, a rifle and $1,600 in cash.
Information Release: Arrests & seizure of a large amount of Illegal Narcotics, Firearms, and U.S. Currency
ARRESTS: On 12/14/2022, Officers from the West Mifflin Police Department working in conjunction with Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorneys General Office Region V, and members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located at 2128 Pennsylvania Ave. in West Mifflin resulting in the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics, firearms, and U.S. currency.
Pittsburgh man given 25 years for cocaine trafficking and shooting a federal agent
PITTSBURGH — A federal judge has sentenced a Pittsburgh man to 25 years in prison in connection to cocaine trafficking as well asshooting a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in June 2020, a release from the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Dion Williams, 46, was given...
Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs
(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
Police: Apollo man who served prison time for hitting 5-year-old faces felony charges for similar incident
An Apollo man who served four years in state prison for strangling a 5-year-old has been accused of hitting a 10-year-old in the face so hard that bruises were still visible two days later. Leland Joseph Latscha, 31, of Thorn Street was charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare...
Man charged with entering home, threatening to steal woman’s baby
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after a woman claimed he got into her home Friday morning and threatened to take her baby. State police were first called to a home along Empire Road in Morris Township at 8:39 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Troopers were informed that […]
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
Judge rules Jeannette police arrest supported by evidence
A Westmoreland County judge this week ruled that Jeannette police had the legal authority to detain and charge a New Alexandria man following a car crash last year near a local school. David Vucish, 50, claims police used excessive force during the May 11, 2021 incident and sought to have...
Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
POLICE IN INDIANA, KITTANNING RECEIVE STATE GRANTS
Police in Indiana and Kittanning Boroughs will receive local law enforcement grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. According to a news release from State Senator Joe Pittman and State Representatives Jim Struzzi and Donna Oberlander, the grants were awarded as part of the commission’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program. The funding can be used for a variety of different projects or purchases to enhance public safety. Indiana Borough will use $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments in Indiana County through a purchasing agreement. Kittanning borough will use $196,000 for records management system hardware and software, a data analyst and laptop and desktop computers.
Man accused of starving dog twice gets 6 to 12 months in jail
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of starving a dog twice was sentenced to six to 12 months in jail.Pittsburgh police said the young dog Gerald Walker was caring for in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar was severely emaciated and had been left outside in a cage in the cold and rain. Animal control officials took the dog to the vet, but it couldn't be saved.Thursday morning, Walker was taken out of an Allegheny County courtroom in handcuffs. Judge Anthony Mariani sentenced Walker to serve 6 to 12 months in jail followed by six years of probation. He's also not allowed to have animals.Walker must complete 100 hours of community service during his first year of probation and 100 more hours of community service for his second year of probation. He must also pay $562 in restitution to Avets.In 2016, Walker was charged with starving a pit bull mix in Homewood. Animal control officials said the dog named Effie was emaciated and was so hungry she ate clothes and plastic,Effie needed surgery, but made a full recovery. Police officer Christine Luffey who found her ended up adopting her.
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
County housing authority plumber 1 of 2 men charged with assaulting customer at Sheetz in Harrison
A customer at the Sheetz in Harrison suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung when he was attacked by two men while he was waiting for his food order to be filled, according to authorities. One of the two men arrested in the incident, Corey Edmund Borczuch, 30, of the...
Former police chief pleads guilty in federal court to stealing drugs from evidence locker
PITTSBURGH — The Former Elizabeth Borough police chief pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday. In connection to the guilty plea, the court was advised that Timothy Butler, 46, stole evidence, hundreds of bricks...
Woman accused of taking patients’ drugs
A nurse at UPMC Cranberry Place has been accused of using a drug prescribed to her patient and replacing it with saline solution, according to charges filed last month. Lorrie J. Jelic, 53, of Butler, was charged by the state Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 23 with felony acquisition of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fraud following an investigation at her workplace.
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
Punxsutawney Co-Principal Arrested for 3rd Time Since October
According to court documents, 45-year-old Paul Alan Hetrick, co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School, was arrested in October for a PFA (Protection From Abuse) violation, charged in November for a DUI, and then on December 9 for another PFA violation. According to a criminal complaint filed on October 20, 2022,...
