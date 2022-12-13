Read full article on original website
Ex-Lions quarterback signed by Arizona Cardinals
Tim Boyle and David Blough battled throughout training camp for the Detroit Lions’ backup quarterback job. In the end, neither won the gig. Now both have landed on 53-man rosters.
Aidan Hutchinson among 7 players not at Lions’ first practice of week
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Wednesday. A day later, a slew of guys were still not practicing as preparations heated up for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, most notably Aidan Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall pick has played fabulously this season, racking up...
Illness knocks out 3 more Lions players, including Aidan Hutchinson
ALLEN PARK -- Playoff fever isn’t the only bug going around the Detroit Lions’ locker room. Star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and defensive lineman Michael Brockers all missed practice on Thursday because of illness. That comes just one week after cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missed multiple days of practice due to illness.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
Giants vs. Commanders NFL predictions, odds & betting picks for SNF
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sunday Night Football will feature a divisional contest between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, and both teams need a victory to...
Ex-Michigan basketball player named G League Player of the Week
Michigan had two freshmen leave for the NBA after last season and get drafted. One is getting steady minutes in the NBA; the other is tearing up the G League. The latter player is Moussa Diabaté, who was named the NBA G League Player of the Week (for Dec. 5-11). Playing for the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate in Ontario, Diabaté posted 25 points and 23 rebounds on Thursday and repeated the 20-20 feat on Saturday with 24 points and 20 rebounds. The Clippers won both games.
Lions cancel practice in favor of walk-through, look healthy on injury report
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been riding high lately, there’s no question about that. Now Dan Campbell is backing off the gas, canceling practice on Wednesday in an effort to keep his team fresh for the final month of the season. They held a walk-through instead. The...
Florida vs. Oregon State picks, predictions for Las Vegas Bowl
The second day of the 2022 college football bowl season brings us an SEC vs. Pac-12 matchup between Florida and Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Florida checks in at 6-6 in head coach Billy Napier's debut season, an up-and-down campaign with highlights include a win over a top-10 ...
So, Lions WR Jameson Williams can block too
ALLEN PARK -- It should come as no suprise that Jameson Williams can block, too. He was a good special teams player at Alabama, after all, and the Detroit Lions were prepared to start him at gunner in his NFL debut two weeks ago. Until, you know, they didn’t punt.
Lions-Jets has huge rookie of year implications for Aidan Hutchinson, Sauce Gardner
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson already outplayed Kayvon Thibodeaux, the other pass rusher Detroit was entertaining for the No. 2 overall pick. Two weeks later, he was on the same field with the only player someone took instead of him. He outplayed Travon Walker, too. “I guess my arms were...
Lions QB Jared Goff is proving the haters wrong. Not that he cares.
ALLEN PARK -- In his third game with the Lions, Jared Goff led two fourth-quarter scoring drives to complete a stunning comeback against Baltimore. Then he trotted back to the sideline and watched the Ravens convert a fourth-and-a-prayer, before the officials swallowed their whistles on a delay of game penalty and Justin Tucker banked in an NFL-record field goal off the crossbar as time expired.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild - NHL (12/14/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are back on the road, as they finish up a quick back-to-back on Wednesday by heading up to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to take on a tough Minnesota Wild team. Detroit found themselves in a tough battle with the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night. Though goaltender...
