Tennessee State

Illness knocks out 3 more Lions players, including Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Playoff fever isn’t the only bug going around the Detroit Lions’ locker room. Star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and defensive lineman Michael Brockers all missed practice on Thursday because of illness. That comes just one week after cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missed multiple days of practice due to illness.
Ex-Michigan basketball player named G League Player of the Week

Michigan had two freshmen leave for the NBA after last season and get drafted. One is getting steady minutes in the NBA; the other is tearing up the G League. The latter player is Moussa Diabaté, who was named the NBA G League Player of the Week (for Dec. 5-11). Playing for the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate in Ontario, Diabaté posted 25 points and 23 rebounds on Thursday and repeated the 20-20 feat on Saturday with 24 points and 20 rebounds. The Clippers won both games.
So, Lions WR Jameson Williams can block too

ALLEN PARK -- It should come as no suprise that Jameson Williams can block, too. He was a good special teams player at Alabama, after all, and the Detroit Lions were prepared to start him at gunner in his NFL debut two weeks ago. Until, you know, they didn’t punt.
Lions QB Jared Goff is proving the haters wrong. Not that he cares.

ALLEN PARK -- In his third game with the Lions, Jared Goff led two fourth-quarter scoring drives to complete a stunning comeback against Baltimore. Then he trotted back to the sideline and watched the Ravens convert a fourth-and-a-prayer, before the officials swallowed their whistles on a delay of game penalty and Justin Tucker banked in an NFL-record field goal off the crossbar as time expired.
