Michigan had two freshmen leave for the NBA after last season and get drafted. One is getting steady minutes in the NBA; the other is tearing up the G League. The latter player is Moussa Diabaté, who was named the NBA G League Player of the Week (for Dec. 5-11). Playing for the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate in Ontario, Diabaté posted 25 points and 23 rebounds on Thursday and repeated the 20-20 feat on Saturday with 24 points and 20 rebounds. The Clippers won both games.

