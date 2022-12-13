ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

After Angioplasty, Depression Can Keep Heart Patients From Taking Meds

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JH6hU_0jh1YCLb00

TUESDAY, Dec. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients who undergo angioplasty and stenting to open clogged arteries in and around the heart should also be screened for depression, according to a new study.

Researchers found that depressed patients were less likely than their mentally healthy peers to take their prescribed medications, including beta-blockers, antiplatelets and statins.

These medications reduce the likelihood of another heart attack or cardiovascular event after angioplasty and stenting (also called percutaneous coronary intervention, or PCI).

“It is well-appreciated that depression carries adverse cardiovascular risk. We wanted to understand better why that is the case,” said Dr. Jared Magnani , a cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

“We found that 10% to 20% of individuals with depression were less likely to take their medicine after PCI, which is significant because this group is at a higher risk for serious complications or dying from a heart attack,” he said in a university news release.

Using medical claims data that included prescriptions filled at pharmacies, the researchers examined the records of more than 124,000 patients who had the procedure and were also diagnosed with depression. Patients were followed for a year.

Medication adherence may depend on social factors, such as having the money to cover medication costs, the study authors noted. Pharmacy access is another challenge.

Prior research has found that a high percentage of people with coronary artery disease have or will develop depression. And people with depression have a fourfold increased risk of heart disease.

“This study may help explain why cardiac patients with ... depression tend to have higher rates of hospital readmissions and mortality than non-depressed cardiac patients,” said Dr. Bruce Rollman , professor of medicine at Pitt.

Magnani suggested that incorporating depression screenings into cardiology care could help improve medication adherence and health outcomes for patients with depression.

“We provide critical and sometimes lifesaving therapies to our patients with heart disease, and then prescribe therapies which we know can help them. If depression challenges or reduces their ability to adhere to those medications, then it is essential to address depression as part of cardiovascular care and treatment,” Magnani said.

The findings were published online Dec. 12 in JAMA Network Open . This research was supported by the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on heart procedures .

SOURCE: University of Pittsburgh, news release, Dec. 12, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Combo of COVID Plus Flu Can Bring Severe Illness to Kids

FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Kids who get the flu and COVID-19 together may be in for a serious, even deadly, bout of illness, U.S. health officials said Friday. So far, infections with both viruses in children have been rare because last flu season was mild, but this one could see dramatic uptick in coinfections, according to a New York City-based expert. Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor...
Wyoming News

Youngest Kids in Class More Likely to Get Prescribed ADHD Meds

FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Kids who are the youngest in their grade may be overmedicated for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a Norwegian researcher who studied prescribing data. Those who were also born preterm were at particular risk of being overmedicated, said Dr. Christine Strand Bachmann, a pediatrician at St. Olav's University Hospital in Trondheim and PhD candidate at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Torgarden. ...
Wyoming News

More Than a Third of U.S. Parents Now Oppose Routine School Vaccinations

FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic's focus on vaccines may have had a big downside: While kids have long been required to get certain shots to attend public school, a growing number of their parents now oppose these requirements, a new poll finds. About 35% of parents now say childhood vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella should not be mandatory, up from 23% in 2019. Overall, 28% of adults nationwide say parents should be able to say no to vaccinating their children...
Wyoming News

Vaping Won't Help Smokers Quit, Another Study Finds

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- So much for vaping as a smoking-cessation tool: New research finds most folks who use both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes are likely to continue smoking rather than quit, a new study finds. How much is most? Only 10% quit vaping and smoking. "As used by the general population, e-cigarettes have not contributed to substantial smoking cessation," said lead researcher Nandita Krishnan, a doctoral...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Caring for Kids and Aging Parents: The 'Sandwich' Generation Is Under Strain

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly one-quarter of all American adults who care for an elderly parent also care for a child at the same time, a new study reveals. And when compared with those who only have a parent under their watch, members of the so-called “sandwich generation” — namely caregivers of both the old and the young — are much more likely to struggle with money problems, emotional trouble and exhaustion, the researchers found. ...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
30K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy