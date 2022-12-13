Florida Man Arrested After Shooting A Man’s Boat From His Dinghy

Julio Andres Suitt, 47

A 47-year-old Florida man who shot at another man’s boat Sunday was arrested.

Julio Andres Suitt, 47, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into a residential property, and burglary, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to Boyd’s Campground on Stock Island at approximately 12 a.m., where the 30-year-old victim met with Deputies.

According to deputies, he stated he was on his boat in the bay area near Mile Marker 5 when the suspect, identified as Suitt, approached in a dinghy, yelling and stating he was going to kill him.

In the news: Florida Man Arrested After A Punching and Chokehold Rampage, Injuring Multiple Victims

Suitt tried to hit the victim, but the victim sprayed him with pepper spray. Suitt then fired three gunshots from his dinghy at the victim’s boat before leaving.

Deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers found Suitt’s dinghy shortly thereafter.

Suitt admitted to firing a gun at the victim’s boat. Several witnesses corroborated the victim’s account of events.

Suitt was booked into the Monroe County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines , or signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement