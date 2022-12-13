Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 22:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Saturday, December 24. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Snow Squall Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1048 AM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Castle Danger, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel on Minnesota Highway 61. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Beaver Bay, Wolf Lake, Brimson, Castle Danger, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Larsmont, Highland Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse, Knife River, Alger, Wales, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Pequaywan Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, and Tettegouche State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Tornado Warning issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Simpson County in central Mississippi Northwestern Covington County in southeastern Mississippi Northwestern Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi * Until 100 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prentiss, or 15 miles south of Pinola, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clem around 1215 PM CST. Magee and Sanatorium around 1230 PM CST. Martinville around 1240 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 21:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 21:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry TORNADO WATCH 585, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA ALLEN CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY, JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KINDER, LAKE ARTHUR, LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 19:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 03:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR LIGHT ICING OF ROADWAYS TONIGHT WEATHER * Temperatures ranging between 27 and 32 degrees have caused residual moisture to freeze on roadways. * Occasional light snow showers or flurries will impact Southeast Michigan throughout the night. While very light additional snow accumulations are expected, additional moisture on roadways may freeze and cause slippery roadway conditions. IMPACTS * The freezing of residual moisture on roadways may result in black ice and very slppery roadway conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice often invisible or difficult to discern. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
