Effective: 2022-12-16 23:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO