Title Matches Revealed For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Tapings Taking Place Tonight
Two title matches and more have been revealed for next week’s WWE NXT episode that will be taped tonight. NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center Tuesday night, but the brand will return to the arena tonight to tape the December 20 and December 27 episodes ahead of time. On January 3, NXT will resume live episodes. If you’re going to the NXT TV tapings this week and want to help with live spoilers, please e-mail us.
Undertaker 1 Deadman Show Coming To Montreal In Early 2023
This week, WWE announced details regarding the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW coming to Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2023. As first reported by Postmedia news, WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.
