ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says

MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday. The storm dropped as much as two to four...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
arizonasuntimes.com

Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin

The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics

On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
american-rails.com

Wisconsin Dinner Train Rides (2023)

Wisconsin is one of the great states in railroading. Historically, it was home to many famous granger lines like the Milwaukee Road, Chicago & North Western Soo Line, Green Bay & Western, Illinois Central, and Chicago, Burlington & Quincy. The state was blanketed with railroads which snaked their way to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative

MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?

The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy