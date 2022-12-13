Read full article on original website
Related
Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says
MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday. The storm dropped as much as two to four...
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
arizonasuntimes.com
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
nbc15.com
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke wins 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The results are in, and Miss America 2023 is from the Badger State! Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke came out on top in the annual pageant Thursday night, beating out finalists from New York, Texas, West Virginia and Georgia. She is the second Miss Wisconsin in ten years to become Miss America, and the third in history....
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
american-rails.com
Wisconsin Dinner Train Rides (2023)
Wisconsin is one of the great states in railroading. Historically, it was home to many famous granger lines like the Milwaukee Road, Chicago & North Western Soo Line, Green Bay & Western, Illinois Central, and Chicago, Burlington & Quincy. The state was blanketed with railroads which snaked their way to...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages continue into 2nd day for thousands in northwestern Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a long-lasting winter storm dumped several inches of snow across western Wisconsin, tens of thousands of people were left without power beginning early Thursday morning. For nearly 30,000 people in Wisconsin, most of them in the northwestern part of the state, those outages have...
Grace Stanke: 5 Things About Miss America’s 2023 Winner From Wisconsin
Grace is a skilled violinist. She’s an environmental activist. The Miss Wisconsin winner has won victories in multiple pageants. She was crowned Miss America 2023 on December 15. Grace Stanke is the new Miss America! After a high profile career in pageants, the gorgeous classical violinist from Wisconsin took...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
empowerwisconsin.org
Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative
MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?
The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Wisconsin’s Oldest City Is One Of The Oldest European Settlements In The US
Wisconsin has a very long and rich history. Wisconsin became a state in 1848, with the French controlling the area until 1763. The Wisconsin Territory was formed in 1836 and was admitted into the Union as the 30th state in 1848. Oldest Cities In Wisconsin. With such a long history...
Comments / 0