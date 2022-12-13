ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Denton Guyer QB, Grapevine coach are winners for 2022 Tom Landry football awards

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold and Grapevine head coach Mike Alexander were the winners of the 2022 Landry Award announced Monday night.

The award recognizes the top high school football player and coach in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes.

Arnold, a 5-star Oklahoma commit, was voted player of the year after guiding the Wildcats to the Class 6A Division 2 state semifinals and a 14-1 record.

This season, Arnold threw for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also did his damage on the ground with 921 yards rushing and 24 more touchdowns.

During the past two seasons, Arnold accounted for nearly 9,000 yards and 103 touchdowns.

According to 247Sports composite, Arnold is rated as the No. 4 quarterback in the nation among the Class of 2023. He’s also the No. 2 ranked player in the state and No. 9 in the nation.

Southlake Carroll running back Owen Allen, Everman defensive tackle Kevin Allen, Frisco Lone Star receiver/defensive back Jaylon Braxton and DeSoto receiver Johntay Cook were the other finalists.

Alexander was voted coach of the year after leading the Mustangs to an 11-2 record, district championship and an appearance in the regional semifinals.

It was the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Mustangs won at least 10 games.

Marcus Gates (Dallas Madison) Bill Elliott (Celina), Chad Rogers (Tioga) and Gregory George (Mansfield) were the other finalists.

Previous football players that won the award include Johnathan Gray (Aledo), Jett Duffey (Mansfield Lake Ridge), Kennedy Brooks (Mansfield), Kyler Murray (Allen), John Stephen Jones (Highland Park), TJ McDaniel (Southlake Carroll), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rockwall) and JoJo Earle (Aledo).

Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover and Colleyville Heritage’s Kirk Martin won the awards last season.

