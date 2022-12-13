Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Anderson Regional Health System held its inaugural nurse residency program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause for celebration at Anderson Regional Health System on Friday. The hospital held its inaugural nurse residency program graduation. Wes Garrison, the Chief Nurising Officer at Anderson, said the program aims to further prepare new nurses for the field by training them in various departments throughout the hospital.
WTOK-TV
New Boys and Girls Club facility to open in Choctaw, Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The construction of a new Boys and Girls Club facility is officially underway in Choctaw, Mississippi. News 11 spoke with the executive director who is just as excited as the kids are about their soon-to-be new home. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians recently hosted a groundbreaking...
WTOK-TV
3MA hosts Medical Marijuana informational event in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Meridian had an opportunity Thursday night to become informed about how to get certified for medical marijuana. We take an inside look at the process as the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association also known as 3MA hosted an informational event. “Angie Calhoun is the Founder...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian, Mississippi. The Gypsy Queen was buried here. She is estimated to have gathered over 20,000 people for her funeral. This was the most attended grave in Mississippi. The King and Queen of the Gypsies lived a nomadic lifestyle....
Commercial Dispatch
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
WTOK-TV
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
mageenews.com
Social Security Offices Delayed Opening
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the following Social Security offices are unable to provide in-person service until the time shown below. Assistance is available by telephone:
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police searching for vadalism suspects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized once again. The Meridian Police Department is looking for two men. You can see one man wearing a hoody and one in a t-shirt. The two men were seen driving this gray pickup truck.
WTOK-TV
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. Three juveniles have been arrested according to the Meridian Police Department. A Papa John’s Pizza delivery person was robbed at gunpoint at 3420 36th Avenue according to MPD. Police said the suspects took the victim’s car...
WTOK-TV
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there were multiple wrecks on I-20 West in Meridian that blocked traffic. Otherwise he said there was no major storm damage to report in Lauderdale County. A Lauderdale County resident who lives a mile south of...
WTOK-TV
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
WTOK-TV
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
WTOK-TV
Severe weather cuts through Jones County Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe storms pounded parts of Jones County Wednesday. The county experienced several tornado warnings and what appears to be a funnel cloud was captured above 16th Avenue in Laurel. Jones County Emergency Management Agency personnel said, though no structures were damaged from any of the...
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
WTOK-TV
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined. Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed...
WTOK-TV
Storm damage in Newton County
HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) -Trees, fences, roofs, and roads all took a massive hit Wednesday evening out in Newton County as several tornados ripped through the area. Thankfully through the quick response of the residents in Newton County there were no injuries or deaths reported. “So I’m in Newton County right...
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
WTOK-TV
Heavy coats are needed as we head into the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are heading into not only the weekend, but Christmas break. Sunny skies through the morning, and clouds will build in later this evening. Rain chances will be hard to find again today, but light scattered showers are possible late tonight into early Saturday morning. Rain is clearing out by Saturday afternoon, but clouds will linger.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:22 AM on December 13,...
WTOK-TV
An EF-2 Tornado hit Newton County, and an EF-1 hit Sumter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson completed the survey of the damage path in Newton County on Thursday. Based on the damage they observed, the NWS determined that an EF-2 hit the county. The tornado touched down in Jasper County, then it moved through Newton County...heavily impacting the town of Hickory. It eventually lifted as it entered Lauderdale County. The tornado’s max estimate winds were 115mph, and its path was a little more than 25 miles long.
