What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings
As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued
A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer. According to the report, the cow was spotted on monitoring cameras at the golf course which were set up there after cow droppings were found.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
New York Governor Awards Millions for Clean Energy Education
By law, New York has less than ten years to more than double the share of electricity generated by wind, sun, and water from its current 30 percent to 70 percent and Governor Hochul is on a mission to make that happen. Signed into law on July 18, 2019, New...
A Look at How Much New York’s Minimum Wage Will Increase on December 31, 2022
A new bill is being introduced in New York would increase the state minimum wage to $21.25 by January 2027 and while we're not there yet, an increase is on the way and soon. While hourly waged employees won’t be receiving $21.25 per hour in 2023, they will see a bit of an increase as the state’s minimum wage will increase on December 31, 2022.
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
New York Makes Changes to Laws for Gift Cards
As the holiday season approaches, many New York residents are stocking up on gift cards to gift to their friends and family, and the laws for gift cards in New York just changed. According to a report from Fox 5 New York, new legislation signed by Kathy Hochul is now...
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
Cost For Running Christmas Lights In New York and Pennsylvania
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the holiday lights are everywhere you look. I've seen some really nice displays lately, and some that must have taken a long time to set up. ABC-TV airs a competition with holiday lights to win a cash prize and trophy. The displays...
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock
One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State
New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton
I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
Parents Charged After New York Child Accidentally Ingests THC, Cocaine
According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, two New York parents are facing charges after their now three-years-old child accidentally ate a THC-laced candy bar and ingested cocaine. According to the report, the parents, 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop, were arrested by state police...
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
New York Puppy Escapes, Swims Across Hudson River to New Jersey
According to a report by Caitlin O'Kane of CBS News, a scared six-month-old service dog escaped his collar, ran 30 blocks, jumped into the Hudson River and swam all the way to New Jersey. Talk about an incredible journey. It must have been difficult enough to escape capture through 30...
New Yorkers Warned To Watch for Christmas Puppy Scams
It’s an awful thing to think about, but the reality is that there are some pretty heartless people in the world looking to cause hurt and their tool of choice is puppies. In 2022, to date, there have been over 1,400 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau regarding puppy scams.
Upstate New York Gas Station Bursts into Flames After Burnout Attempt
A gas station in Upstate New York burst into flames after an 18-year-old attempted to do a "burnout" in the parking lot and crashed into a gas pump. According to a report by Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com, 18-year-old Ryan Odell of Ogden, New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the incident. As you can see in the video provided by the GATES Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car started to do the burnout when the car suddenly took off and turned into the gas pump, setting it ablaze.
