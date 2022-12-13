Post-stroke Dysphagia: Prognosis and Treatment–A Systematic Review of RCT on Interventional Treatments for Dysphagia Following Subacute Stroke

Read full article on original website
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
docwirenews.com
Healthy Lifestyle and Mortality in Dialysis Patients
Approximately 2.5 million people with stage 5 chronic kidney diseases (CKD) worldwide are treated with long-term dialysis. The prognosis of patients on dialysis is poor, with an annual mortality rate of 10% to 20%, due largely to cardiovascular diseases. Use of statins as pharmacological interventions have yielded few results in reducing mortality in dialysis patients.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
People don’t mate randomly — but the assumption that they do links genes to diseases and traits
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings — instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it's plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown.
physiciansweekly.com
Outcomes of Kidney and Dapagliflozin in Heart Faliure Patients with Preserved or Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction
In patients with heart failure and a lower ejection fraction, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors have been shown to prevent heart failure episodes and delay the course of renal disease. The purpose of the Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (DELIVER) trial was to assess the impact of dapagliflozin on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes and the influence of baseline kidney disease in patients with heart failure and a mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The DELIVER randomized clinical study was analyzed according to predefined criteria from July 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022. Patients having an ejection fraction of 40% or higher and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 25 mL/min/1.73 m2 or above participated in this global, multicenter study.
Metallic particles small enough to enter human bloodstream found on Tube
The air on London’s Tube network is polluted with metallic particles small enough to enter the human bloodstream, according to a study.University of Cambridge researchers conducted a new type of pollution analysis using magnetism to inspect dust samples from London Underground ticket halls, platforms and train driver cabins.The team found high levels of a type of iron oxide called maghemite.Researchers said this suggests pollution particles are suspended for long periods due to poor ventilation, particularly on platforms.Some of the particles had a diameter of just five nanometres, making them small enough to be inhaled and end up in passengers’ and...
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
physiciansweekly.com
Severe Cancer Pain Treatment Using Intravenous Oxycodone Rapid Titration
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of titrating the dosage of oxycodone intravenously in treating severe cancer pain. The second goal was the oral route’s conversion ratio, which was set as the second target. Patients with cancer who were hospitalized due to significant pain were prospectively...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
physiciansweekly.com
Non-pharmacological Hypertension Treatments: Effectiveness, Cost-effectiveness, Barriers, and Enablers
Reducing alcohol consumption, decreasing salt intake, increasing potassium intake, increasing physical activity, losing weight, and eating a heart-healthy diet are all non-pharmacological interventions recommended by the current guidelines for the prevention, detection, evaluation, and management of hypertension. Despite this, primary care settings have yet to fully adopt non-pharmacological therapies. Therefore, in this work, researchers systematically examined and summarized the literature on non-pharmacological therapies for the treatment of hypertension in primary care, including their efficacy, cost-effectiveness, barriers, and facilitators. For the purpose of identifying the most recent reviews or, in their absence, primary studies on alcohol reduction, salt intake reduction, potassium supplementation, physical activity, weight loss, heart-healthy diets, and other non-pharmacological interventions for the treatment of hypertension in primary care, a comprehensive literature search was conducted using Embase, Google Scholar, and PubMed.
targetedonc.com
RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer
Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
FDA approves first oral treatment for cats with a type of diabetes
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc's (ELAN.N) drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals.
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
L.A. Weekly
Cannabis Has Succeeded In Relieving The Suffering Of Many People
Due to COVID-19, various mental health issues were reported, including an increase in feelings of boredom, loneliness, and sadness, an increase in concern and stress, and an increase in suicidal thinking. People spoke about how COVID-19’s effects on substance usage varied. Those who exclusively used heroin or heroin mixed with methamphetamine reported more use. Despite increases in hazardous usage and suicidal thoughts, most individuals said they were not worried about overdosing and that COVID-19 had no effect on their worries.
2minutemedicine.com
Bepirovirsen may reduce disease burden in patients with chronic hepatitis B
1. Bepirovirsen resulted in a sustained hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA loss in approximately 10% of participants with chronic HBV infection. 2. The bepirovirsen group had significantly increased adverse events compared to the placebo group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Chronic HBV...
