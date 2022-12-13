Bald eagle shot in Milwaukee County dies

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A bald eagle that was shot last week in Milwaukee County died Monday.

The bird was found Wednesday on a private property in Franklin with a gunshot wound, broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

Feeding, changing bandages and any other care for the bird required 2-3 handlers, due to its 5-7 foot wingspan. The Humane Society of Wisconsin also took extra precautions to protect their birds in case the wild animal had avian flu, which is still spreading across the state.

“Before any test results could come in, we had to assume that it’s possible that he’s carrying avian flu,” said Angela Speed, the humane society’s vice president of marketing and communications, told News 3 Now Tuesday. “And so every single treatment, our team has had to gown up head to toe in full (personal protective equipment) in order to safely treat this bird.”

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, the eagle survived an initial surgery last Thursday but went into cardiac arrest during another surgery Monday night. Doctors could not resuscitate him.

“We cannot thank the community enough for the compassion and support shown for this special patient,” Humane Society officials said in a statement. “We appreciate the heroic efforts of the expert medical team at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital Milwaukee, and the officials with the Department of Natural Resources, whom we have been working with closely on this case.”

The DNR is asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 800-847-9367. Callers can be anonymous.

“It’s really seemed to strike a chord in a lot of people in the community,” Speed said. “We have just received an outpouring of support, we’ve received phone calls and emails, and people looking for ways to help.”

Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

