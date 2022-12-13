ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino

BILLINGS — Two women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison terms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, was...
yourbigsky.com

Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video

It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
KULR8

Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
yourbigsky.com

Billings Shop with a Cop starts Saturday!

It truly is the spirit of giving, and law enforcement officers this time of year are doing just that. The third annual Shop with a Cop event starts Saturday, December 17, with a parade of vehicles as they make their way to the shopping destination, according to the press release.
103.7 The Hawk

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
103.7 The Hawk

49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
103.7 The Hawk

Controversial Psychologist, Jordan Peterson, Is Coming To Montana

Canadian Psychologist and media personality, Jordan Peterson, will be stopping in Montana on his "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life Tour". Well, if you have any social media of any kind, chances are you ran across one of his clips. He is a well-dressed, well-spoken, Canadian Psychologist giving life lessons and personal views on the world.
yourbigsky.com

Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?

Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

