Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
[Breaking] Robbery with Gun at Sinclair on Broadwater in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Tonight at 9:12 PM, Billings PD were called to 942 Broadwater for a robbery at gunpoint. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash. They are described as Male, Native American, 6' Tall, heavy build. If you have information, contact Billings...
KULR8
Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
BILLINGS — Two women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison terms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, was...
yourbigsky.com
Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video
It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
KULR8
Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
$1M bond set for Billings woman charged with satanic 'initiation' murder
Nina Mel Cochran, 32, appeared for arraignment in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide.
cowboystatedaily.com
Billings Man Fights Truck Thief; Jumps On Moving Stolen Truck, Bashes Thief With Sledgehammer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It sounds like an action movie. When Billings resident Tim Payne grabbed the side of his own moving stolen truck and started bashing the driver with a shovel and a sledgehammer last week, he said he was full of adrenaline, but not the type of adrenaline he was used to.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Shop with a Cop starts Saturday!
It truly is the spirit of giving, and law enforcement officers this time of year are doing just that. The third annual Shop with a Cop event starts Saturday, December 17, with a parade of vehicles as they make their way to the shopping destination, according to the press release.
Billings PD Looking For Missing Person After Domestic Disturbance
BPD Received a report of Shanyel StrangeOwl being removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance by an ex-boyfriend yesterday, December 8th. Shanyel is female, 30-years-old, Native American, 5'7", 190lbs. According to BPD, Shanyel may be with Lawrence Demarais (below). Lawrence is described as a white male, 5'8", and 200...
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
Controversial Psychologist, Jordan Peterson, Is Coming To Montana
Canadian Psychologist and media personality, Jordan Peterson, will be stopping in Montana on his "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life Tour". Well, if you have any social media of any kind, chances are you ran across one of his clips. He is a well-dressed, well-spoken, Canadian Psychologist giving life lessons and personal views on the world.
The Top 10 BEST Tattoo Shops in Billings, Montana To Get Tattooed
Here in Billings, we have no shortage of options for a tattoo. Over the years, I've gained a bunch of random ones... and recently it's been on my mind to get more done. So, instead of researching and keeping my findings to myself... why not share them with you?. We've...
Overnight Stabbing on S 28th St in Billings Sends 1 to Hospital
Around 2:12 AM, a male suspect stabbed a female in the leg at the 800 block of S 28th Street. The victim's wounds were non-life threatening, and she was transported to one of our area hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is on the loose. As more information...
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
Billings nonprofit hopes new apartments will help South Side housing crisis
Community Leadership and Development, Inc. broke ground on the Tapestry Apartments Thursday, a 27-unit low-income housing project the non-profit hopes will help Billings' affordable housing crisis.
We Asked, You Said… These are the Worst Traffic Lights in Billings
Traffic is probably one of our favorite things to complain about. Billings is growing and one of those growing pains is dealing with congested roads. Roundabouts - love 'em or hate 'em - are proven to help traffic, but they can't put them everywhere. So, stoplights it is. We're all...
Billings craftsman turns wood into kitchen masterpieces
From charcuterie to custom-made cutting boards, your holiday shopping became much easier thanks to a Made in Montana entrepreneur.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
yourbigsky.com
Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?
Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0