Medical News Today
How does a person receive a depression diagnosis?
To diagnose depression, doctors, psychiatrists, and other certified mental health professionals assess a person’s symptoms and compare them to diagnostic guidelines. Depression, also known as clinical depression or major depressive disorder, affects how a person thinks and feels. It can make it more difficult to get through everyday activities, such as eating, sleeping, school, or work.
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
Healthline
How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support
Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
dallasexpress.com
Pandemic Stress Aged Teen Brains
Researchers at Stanford University say that an uptick in anxiety and depression has caused teenagers’ brains to age by nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their study analyzed the MRI scans of teens aged 15 through 18. Readings were taken both before and during the pandemic. Data collection...
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
verywellmind.com
Can Bipolar Disorder Show Up in a Brain Scan?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts at least 4.4% of Americans. This mental condition features pronounced bouts of depression and mania. While it is challenging to live with, the proper treatment protocol can support those with this diagnosis and help them achieve a great quality of life.
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
reviewofoptometry.com
DR Lasting More than Five Years Associated With Dementia, Alzheimer’s
Damage to the blood-retinal barrier is present in both diabetic retinopathy and several forms of dementia, likely leading to the association found in this study. Photo: University College London Institute of Ophthalmology. Click image to enlarge. Upon investigating whether associations between diabetic retinopathy (DR) and dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD)...
sciencealert.com
Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health
Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
PsyPost
Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds
A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
healthcareguys.com
Music Therapy and Autism
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Music therapy is an evidence-based clinical use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship. A music therapist assesses the strengths and needs of each person with ASD using a personal, musical approach to aid in areas such as social skills development, sensory integration, reducing anxiety, and increasing self-esteem and motivation.
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
Researchers said 9.2 million Americans struggling with both addiction and a co-occurring mental health disorder
One of the first things we learn about drugs is that they can destroy our minds and our lives if we are not careful. This negative reality is what drives many people to seek additional treatment to help them cope with mental health issues. Unfortunately, many victims of substance abuse and addiction do not get the help they need.
Indiana Daily Student
Experts predict increases in depression in winter months due to seasonal affective disorder
As temperatures and daylight hours drop into the winter months, many experts are predicting a rise in depression rates correlated to seasonal affective disorder. Spencer Dawson, associate director of clinical training with the IU Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said seasonal affective disorder, commonly called SAD, is classified as a type of depressive disorder. In order to classify it as a depressive disorder, Dawson said a person must experience feelings of sadness for most of the day every day for two or more weeks.
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
What Is Malaise?
If you've ever felt off, but couldn't figure out what exactly was wrong, you might have experienced malaise. Malaise is not a condition, but it can appear as a symptom of many other health conditions. It is characterized by a sense of weakness, tiredness, discomfort, or feeling unwell. Sometimes malaise is confused with fatigue, which can co-occur with malaise, but fatigue is a distinct condition characterized by exhaustion that does not improve with rest. What Causes Malaise?Malaise is a general feeling of being unwell that may be a symptom of multiple health conditions, reactions to medications, or other causes.Research says that...
