How does a person receive a depression diagnosis?

To diagnose depression, doctors, psychiatrists, and other certified mental health professionals assess a person’s symptoms and compare them to diagnostic guidelines. Depression, also known as clinical depression or major depressive disorder, affects how a person thinks and feels. It can make it more difficult to get through everyday activities, such as eating, sleeping, school, or work.
psychologytoday.com

Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought

Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
Healthline

How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support

Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
dallasexpress.com

Pandemic Stress Aged Teen Brains

Researchers at Stanford University say that an uptick in anxiety and depression has caused teenagers’ brains to age by nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their study analyzed the MRI scans of teens aged 15 through 18. Readings were taken both before and during the pandemic. Data collection...
scitechdaily.com

New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression

A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
verywellmind.com

Can Bipolar Disorder Show Up in a Brain Scan?

Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts at least 4.4% of Americans. This mental condition features pronounced bouts of depression and mania. While it is challenging to live with, the proper treatment protocol can support those with this diagnosis and help them achieve a great quality of life.
Medical News Today

Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
reviewofoptometry.com

DR Lasting More than Five Years Associated With Dementia, Alzheimer’s

Damage to the blood-retinal barrier is present in both diabetic retinopathy and several forms of dementia, likely leading to the association found in this study. Photo: University College London Institute of Ophthalmology. Click image to enlarge. Upon investigating whether associations between diabetic retinopathy (DR) and dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD)...
sciencealert.com

Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health

Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
PsyPost

Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds

A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
verywellmind.com

What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?

The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
Medical News Today

What to know about the stages of depression

Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
healthcareguys.com

Music Therapy and Autism

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Music therapy is an evidence-based clinical use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship. A music therapist assesses the strengths and needs of each person with ASD using a personal, musical approach to aid in areas such as social skills development, sensory integration, reducing anxiety, and increasing self-esteem and motivation.
MedicalXpress

First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms

Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
Indiana Daily Student

Experts predict increases in depression in winter months due to seasonal affective disorder

As temperatures and daylight hours drop into the winter months, many experts are predicting a rise in depression rates correlated to seasonal affective disorder. Spencer Dawson, associate director of clinical training with the IU Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said seasonal affective disorder, commonly called SAD, is classified as a type of depressive disorder. In order to classify it as a depressive disorder, Dawson said a person must experience feelings of sadness for most of the day every day for two or more weeks.
Medical News Today

What to know about combined type ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Health

What Is Malaise?

If you've ever felt off, but couldn't figure out what exactly was wrong, you might have experienced malaise. Malaise is not a condition, but it can appear as a symptom of many other health conditions. It is characterized by a sense of weakness, tiredness, discomfort, or feeling unwell. Sometimes malaise is confused with fatigue, which can co-occur with malaise, but fatigue is a distinct condition characterized by exhaustion that does not improve with rest. What Causes Malaise?Malaise is a general feeling of being unwell that may be a symptom of multiple health conditions, reactions to medications, or other causes.Research says that...

