If you've ever felt off, but couldn't figure out what exactly was wrong, you might have experienced malaise. Malaise is not a condition, but it can appear as a symptom of many other health conditions. It is characterized by a sense of weakness, tiredness, discomfort, or feeling unwell. Sometimes malaise is confused with fatigue, which can co-occur with malaise, but fatigue is a distinct condition characterized by exhaustion that does not improve with rest. What Causes Malaise?Malaise is a general feeling of being unwell that may be a symptom of multiple health conditions, reactions to medications, or other causes.Research says that...

3 DAYS AGO