Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
PWMania
Breaking News: Mandy Rose Released From WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by the WWE, according to a report by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. The report notes that the reason Mandy Rose was released by the WWE was due to the explicit content Rose was posting on her FanTime page. The WWE felt this was outside the framework of her contract.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
PWMania
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the NXT Women’s Title Before Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose reportedly dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show at the last minute. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Rose from her contract today, just hours after her 413-day title reign came to an end at Tuesday night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. According to reports, WWE fired Rose because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt they were in a difficult position because of the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, believing it was outside the parameters of her WWE contract.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – December 16, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara, Orange Cassidy,...
Wrestling Observer Radio: Latest on Vince McMahon, Sasha Banks, MLW/WWE
Garrett Gonzales and Dave Meltzer talk Vince McMahon trying to come back to WWE, Sasha Banks, and more.
PWMania
Identity of Mystery Attacker on WWE SmackDown Revealed
The identity of WWE SmackDown’s mysterious woman has been revealed. A mysterious person dressed in black appeared at the conclusion of the Women’s Tag Team Title match between Damage CTRL and Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. The unknown attacker attacked Nox, causing her team to lose the match....
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
PWMania
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
PWMania
Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More
Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Continues to Tease Her WWE Comeback
Charlotte Flair has been pushed as a top WWE star for several years and has won multiple championships. She is currently on leave from WWE to spend time with her family and travel. Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania
Dax Harwood Calls Most Recent FTR vs. The Briscoes Match As His “Masterpiece”
The double dog collar match between FTR and The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle 2022 was a masterpiece. “Top Guy” Dax Harwood thinks so. The FTR tag-team member took to Instagram this week and wrote about the recent tag-team showdown from the year-end Ring Of Honor pay-per-view as his “masterpiece.”
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
PWMania
Undertaker 1 Deadman Show Coming To Montreal In Early 2023
This week, WWE announced details regarding the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW coming to Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2023. As first reported by Postmedia news, WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.
PWMania
Update on Top Dolla Following Scary Moment During WWE SmackDown
There was a scary moment during this week’s WWE SmackDown. The incident occurred during the triple-threat tag team match between Hit Row, Legado Del Fantasma, and The Viking Raiders. Late in the match, Top Dolla attempted a running dive over the top rope onto everyone at ringside. Top Dolla’s...
PWMania
Liv Morgan Addresses Interest In Film/TV Acting
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her interests in projects outside of the pro wrestling business, including how she would like to be doing movies.
PWMania
Early Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tapings (12/16/22)
As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from Chicago, and WWE will also tape the episode for next week. While WWE has not made an official announcement, Fightful Select reports that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear on both SmackDown episodes. The feud with LA Knight will continue.
PWMania
Backstage News on Sasha Banks Wanting a Similar WWE Contract to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks), who was suspended in May after leaving RAW with Naomi, has officially left WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, she negotiated her exit from the company “months ago.”. Dave Meltzer confirmed earlier rumors that a return was brought up after the regime change in the most...
PWMania
Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure
Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
PWMania
Saraya Responds to Rumors That Sasha Banks is Her Mystery Tag Team Partner
Sasha Banks recently made headlines as she is set to appear at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January and will reportedly work more dates for the promotion in 2023 after her WWE contract expires this month. As AEW has a working relationship with NJPW, there has been a...
PWMania
Spoiler: Big Title Match Revealed For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash
The first match has been revealed for the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled for December 28 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow in the New Year’s Smash.
