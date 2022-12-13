Read full article on original website
Jack Cohen
3d ago
There parents didn’t care, his parents don’t care, he doesn’t care. And when he gets a slap on the wrist and house arrest and kills somebody he still won’t care so give him the chair cuz I don’t care either
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven
State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
NBC Connecticut
25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs After Cops Receive Tip, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted for alleged possession of a gun and drugs after police received a tip that led to surveillance.The incident took place in Norwalk on Tuesday, Dec. 13.The Norwalk Police Department received information on Tuesday that a resident was armed with a handgun and was sell…
Man charged in connection to assault with a hammer
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – East Lyme police have arrested a man in connection to an assault where a hammer was used. Police said on Wednesday, officers arrested Kevin Daigneault of East Lyme in connection to an investigation into a serious injury assault that involved a hammer. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. […]
Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
WTNH.com
State police seek information in Killingly evading crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking help from the public in regard to an evading crash in Killingly on Tuesday. State police said they were called to the KB Ambulance garage on Westcott Road in Danielson on December 13. Surveillance video shows a white Ford Escape backing into one of the ambulance bay doors.
Officer who took Milford woman's complaint weeks before death placed on leave
MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer was placed on administrative leave this week amid an internal investigation of his handling of a protective order violation request by a woman later killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt, on...
1 killed, 2 injured after box truck, car crash at an intersection: New Haven police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Branford man was killed in a crash involving a car and a box truck overnight in New Haven, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. Police were called to the area and found the two vehicles which crashed: a gray Volvo, driven by a 25-year-old Milford man, and a white Ford E450 box truck, driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man.
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
New Britain man pleads guilty to committing 28 robberies, 6 carjackings: DOJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to committing 28 armed robberies and six carjacking offenses during a three-month crime spree on Wednesday. According to court records, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, admitted to committing 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six carjacking offenses and other crimes in the state, between Sep. […]
NBC Connecticut
State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash
Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
New Britain Herald
Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line
BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
Plainville police track down alleged bank robbery suspect
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller. The bank teller told police the note said, “This is […]
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
Milford police launch investigation into officer after woman was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend she had a protective order against
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford officer is under investigation after police said he potentially failed to quickly gather more information in order to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who then went on to allegedly kill his ex-girlfriend last week. Ewen DeWitt, 42, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Julie Minogue, with […]
Comments / 5