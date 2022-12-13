Read full article on original website
Alabama faces coldest Christmas in many years: Will that bring snow?
“Bitter” cold air will be on its way to Alabama next week -- and it could be the coldest Alabama has gotten in many years. That’s the headline of the National Weather Service’s long-term forecast as of Friday morning. Not only will Alabama be in a deep...
What’s the most popular new Airbnb host in Alabama this year?
Airbnb has seen a new crop of host properties added just this year, and the top one in Alabama is located in the Birmingham area. “Boho basement apartment with hot tub” only began accepting guests earlier this year, and already has about 120 check-ins, according to the online hosting app.
WSFA
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
alabamawx.com
Dry Through The Weekend; Arctic Blast A Week Away
DRY WEEKEND AHEAD: Alabama’s weather will remain generally dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and seasonal temperatures. Look for afternoon temperatures mostly in the 50s today and tomorrow, followed by a high in the 45-55 degree range Sunday. Morning lows will be somewhere between 25 and 35 degrees for most communities.
alabamawx.com
Dry Air Returns To Alabama Today; Very Cold By Chistmas
IMPROVING WEATHER: Dry air returns to Alabama today following the big soaking yesterday and last night. Lingering morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with a high in the 50s over North Alabama… 60s are likely to the south. Tonight will be clear with a low between 30 and 36 degrees.
What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?
I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
Alabama Beware Of Seafood Contaminated With Cocaine
Now… How have I NEVER heard of this before? I wonder if anyone else has? I have asked around and no one has said yes, I have heard about this. This makes me wonder how many people have possibly failed a drug test and it may be because of their diet, not actual drug use…Is that possible? I mean, they always say you are what you eat. With the end of the year right around the corner, we know that almost every holiday party will have this dish on the table.
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
When Chris Farley went to ‘the place in Alabama’ to get sober
For years, it was never revealed where in Alabama Farley had tried to clean up or what he went through to deal with his addictions. Now, 25 years after his death, stories of Farley's time in Alabama are being told.
alabamawx.com
“Trying to Keep Up Folks”…
There are now 10 tornado watrning polygons over Southeast Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana. Chad Entremont at the National Weather Service Jackson just commented, “Trying to keep up folks…”. And he has a lot to keep up with as the map above shows. All of the red polygons...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Coming Soon…Could Be PDS Watch
A very bad situation is setting up in the moderate-risk area of Southeast Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, and Southwest Alabama. Multiple tornado warning polygons are in effect now in southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana. A Tornado Debris Signature (TDS) is now in the storms on the Jasper/Newton County line in Mississippi...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: A chilly night with increasing clouds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We have a First Alert for near freezing temperatures overnight. Remember the 4 Ps: protect people, pets, plants, and pipes. Temperatures right now are in the uppers 40s low 50s and will be in the lower 40s by 6 p.m. Expect increasing cloud coverage tonight as well. We could still see windy conditions with winds up to 10 mph, but later tonight winds will be calmer. Expect winds coming from the west around 5 mph.
alabamawx.com
A Late Night Look At the Weather Situation
For much of the area, the severe threat has come to an end except for the extreme southeastern portions of the area, mainly east of I-65 and along and south of I-85. So, if you are along and east of a line from Valley to Auburn to Tuskegee to Union Springs to Troy, the threat of severe weather will continue until the front passes and should be out of the state by 1 am.
alabamawx.com
Late Afternoon Weather Check
As we approach the 4 o’clock hour in Central Alabama, it looks like we have hit a small lull in activity as there are currently no tornado warnings in effect for Alabama or Mississippi, even though we continue to have moderate to heavy rain falling over the western half of the area. Let us hope that this “lull” continues for the rest of the evening. The only tornado warning in effect at this time is down in eastern Louisiana, which includes the New Orleans metropolitan area.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama food banks combating inflation
The cost of food is not only hitting the pockets of many families across Alabama, but even local food banks are feeling the stress. Sourcing food has been really difficult for the community food bank this year. They're only serving about half the people they need to because of the cost of food right now.
Will there be another COVID spike this holiday season?
Alabama health officials say another spike in COVID-19 cases could be on the horizon as we turn a corner into colder weather and the holiday season.
alabamawx.com
Latest Mesoscale Discussion — Threat for Strong Tornadoes Continue
SUMMARY… Numerous strong supercells continue this afternoon with a threat for strong tornadoes. DISCUSSION… Numerous supercells developed this afternoon with only a few confirmed tornadoes. However, these storms have congealed into a line of 5-6 dominant supercells extending from Clarke County, Mississippi to southwest of New Orleans. This storm evolution is seemingly more favorable for low-level updraft circulations as TDSs have recently been observed in Clarke County, Mississippi and south of Lake Pontchartrain from similar strength rotational velocity as the numerous supercells which lacked a clear TDS in the prior 1 to 2 hours. Therefore, as heating reaches its diurnal maximum, low-level flow continues to strengthen in association with the deepening meso-low, and the low-level jet strengthens to 60+ knots per LIX VWP, storms may be entering the period of greatest tornado potential.
alabamawx.com
A Quick Late Evening Check on Our Weather Situation
As of 8:20 pm, there are no active warnings in North/Central Alabama, with the only severe weather occurring in South Alabama in portions of Mobile and Washington counties. However, moderate to heavy rainfall continues to fall over much of the area. The good news is that we haven’t had any major flooding issues as of this time.
alabamawx.com
A Brief Update on Our Weather Situation at 2 pm
While moderate to heavy rain continues to fall over an already-soaked portion of North/Central Alabama, southeastern Mississippi is up to their armpits in Tornado Warnings, especially along the I-59 corridor. At this point, no warnings are in effect for anywhere in our area, but that may change within the next hour or so. Here is a rundown of watches and outlooks in effect for our area.
WSFA
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
