We're finally getting a next-gen boxing game: Undisputed

Could we finally have a new contender for Fight Night?

Undisputed could fill the Fight Night-shaped hole in your life (and open one up in your face)

It's been a long time since we had a good boxing game, but there's one coming in the not-too-distant future.

Undisputed is the next game from Steel City Interactive and boasts over 50 licensed fighters and a fully-fledged Women's Division for the Early Access launch.

Fight Night feels like a lifetime ago, but there could be a new king of the ring.

Undisputed promises "revolutionary footwork mechanics," including loose movement that aims to highlight the importance of footwork in the sport.

It'll also let you fire out a volley of 60 different punches, change punching angles, and even feint and counter.

The game will be published by PLAION when it launches on PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S , and PC, where it will launch first for the Early Access period.

Fighters such as Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, and Katie Taylor will be included from day one.

You can wishlist Undisputed on Steam .