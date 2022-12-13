Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
ideastream.org
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
geauganews.com
Routine Nursing Simulation Exercise Takes Dramatic Turn
PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
‘The best little boy’: Parents share infant’s journey with rare birth defect
Louisville parents are sharing their young son's journey with craniosynostosis.
cleveland19.com
Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.
Ohio-based bakery issues recall of pepperoni rolls
The pepperoni rolls were produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022
Ohio county has first bobcat sighting since 1850
The wildcat was reportedly caught on camera in a "remote area" of the park system, once on July 9 and also on Oct. 6.
Do you know this family? Vintage family photos found in secondhand luggage
A Northeast Ohio woman is trying to solve a mystery that began to unfold after she bought a suitcase at a local thrift store.
Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
Ohio High School student dies in Friday morning crash
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A local high school student died in a crash on Friday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 6:08 am for a crash at Intersection of SR 16 and CR 6 in Jackson TWP. Officials say they found Stephen D. Imel (44 Y.O. male […]
Wild neighborhood party raises concerns over vacation rental homes in Cleveland
There are growing concerns over vacation rental homes in the city of Cleveland. A wild party has a Tremont neighborhood concerned.
Oberlin College fully pays $36.6M penalty in Gibson’s Bakery libel lawsuit
Bakery owners Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, sued Oberlin College in November 2017 claiming they had been libeled by the school and their business had been harmed.
WLWT 5
Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras
Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
Stark County high school senior receives prestigious honor: appointment to 3 military service academies
MASSILLON, Ohio — We take great pride in sharing outstanding achievements by Northeast Ohio students. And we've got one for you from Stark County. A Jackson High School Senior named Chad Graham has quite the decision to make. "I've always wanted to serve my country. And so the more...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls
The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
Mentor High School lockdown lifted
The City of Mentor confirmed to FOX 8 Thursday that Mentor High School was on lockdown “for precautionary purposes.”
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
See Inside Ohio Home With Built-In Nightclub, Recording Studio, and More [PHOTOS]
Before COVID, we spent our days planning our nights out. Then, everything shut down and we were at home longing to be out having fun again. Now, things, for the most part, are back to normal. Yes, in some places still wear masks. This winter, The flu, COVID, and RSV are wreaking havoc. But, we are still able to get out and enjoy all the things we love.
whbc.com
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
Comments / 0