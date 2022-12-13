ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Top Speed

10 Best-Selling Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

The first Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit the road in 1903. Since then, America's most famous motorcycle brand has produced countless motorcycle models. While not every bike was a success, the company continues to dominate because it stays true to its roots. Purists appreciate Harley's commitment to tradition. They don't stray too far from their roots and what it's best known for. Newcomers appreciate Harley's willingness to experiment with new bike designs. These bikes break with tradition and breathe fresh air into the sometimes tradition-heavy lineup. These 10 bikes are some of Harley's biggest successes with top sales numbers.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Carscoops

Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash

A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station

The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
NEWPORT, OR
BGR.com

New 48-Volt Quant supercar can go 600 miles on a tank of ‘salt water’

Electric vehicles are just one of the many solutions that engineers have been pushing as a way to cut down on global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. However, there are a ton of issues holding back the EV market, most of all the time that it takes to charge a new battery. Now, the Quantino electric supercar could help change all of that, though.
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Motorious

Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy