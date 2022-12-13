ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?

The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
Eric Hosmer DFA is latest questionable Red Sox roster decision

Red Sox acquire RHP Wyatt Mills from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer. The Boston Red Sox have designated Eric Hosmer for assignment. It’s the corresponding move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wyatt Mills, the right-handed pitcher sent to Boston from the Kansas City Royals on Friday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
