Renowned Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas Featured in Online Investment Guide

Chris Annas in Invest: Philadelphia. Photo by Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas, who has been a prominent leader and positive force in Chester County for years, was recently featured in Capital Analytics: Invest Philadelphia magazine. The annual business guide covers metro areas through data, in-depth analysis, and interviews with local business and political leaders like Annas.

Labeled in the article as a market voice in banking, Annas talked about Meridian Bank’s emphasis on business banking and changing the banking environment.

“Before 2008, 40 to 50 banks opened each year nationally, with around 10 percent of those in this region. Since 2008, we’ve probably had fewer than 50 new banks open in the United States. Regulators have been hesitant to approve new bank charters as they watch the industry evolve,” read Annas’ excerpt. “They are looking hard at any merger and how it might impact a multi-state region and possibly reduce competition or banking access. It is a different environment in the banking industry now and it is here to stay.”

He described how the start of their business has always focused on business banking and had hired a big mortgage group in 2011 when many banks were getting out of the sector. Since then, the bank has seen a build up of successful consumer business.