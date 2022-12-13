Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 42-Point Eruption Leads Top Performers against Mavericks

Despite poor perimeter defense, Oklahoma City's talented youngsters kept the team in the game on the offensive end.

Oklahoma City came up a few stops shy of a road win in Dallas Monday night, dropping a close 121-114 contest to the Mavericks. Despite making more field goals attempts, and shooting 47.7% compared to Dallas’ 41.9%, the Thunder’s defensive effort wasn’t enough, allowing Jason Kidd’s team wide open triple after wide open triple. For the Mavericks, 22 makes in 54 tries from behind the 3-point line propelled the team to victory.

Leading the way for Dallas was, of course, Luka Doncic. Doncic's final stat line, 38 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, was nearly a monster triple-double. The craziest part, is that those numbers aren't far off from his season averages.

The Thunder’s hot start to its extended road stretch has ended in a disappointing close. Although going 2-for-5 against playoff teams in each conference isn’t bad by any means, losing two straight single-digit games on the road and, not to mention, ending the trip with three straight losses, can feel flattening. Some nights, Oklahoma City feels close but just not there.

After Jeremiah Robinson-Earl left the game with an injury, Oklahoma City was even more short handed in the front court. The rebounding numbers were evenly split up across the board for the Mavs, but winning the battle on the boards 50-to-42 and securing 16 offensive rebounds is what killed the Thunder. Many of times those offensive rebounds ended up being kick-out threes to wide open corner shooters.

There were plenty of positives to take away from Monday’s battle in Dallas, though. Outside of the perimeter defense allowing Dallas’ barrage from deep, it was an encouraging game for most of the Thunder’s top prospects.

Here’s who led Oklahoma City:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander played a physically taxing game Monday night. Dallas sent all kinds of looks his way, and he shouldered a good portion of the scoring load by himself. It was one of those games for the Thunder star.

SGA totaled a whopping 42 points behind 14-of-23 shooting and 1-of-2 from behind the 3-point line. He went a perfect 13-of-13 at the free throw line. His playmaking ability is keeping the Thunder in every game at this point.

Josh Giddey

It wasn’t his most eye-popping box score, but Giddey stayed solid throughout the game. His consistency helped the Thunder down the stretch, and his 3-point jumper seems noticeably improved on open catch-and-shoot opportunities.

On the evening, Giddey contributed 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, finishing 6-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-2 from long distance.

Jalen Williams

Once again, Oklahoma City’s lottery pick delivered. In extended minutes, Williams added 17 points and four assists on an efficient 8-of-13 from the floor. His ability to operate the offense and find his spots on the floor, especially with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench, was impressive. Williams clearly has a high ceiling, and his play is starting to demand more and more playing time.

Isaiah Joe

In just 20 minutes, Joe tallied 12 points and knocked down four 3-pointers in seven tries. At this point, he’s the closest thing to a cheat code from long range. The Thunder haven’t had a sharpshooter as efficient as Joe in a long time, and allowing him to grow as a part of Oklahoma City’s core is a really smart move. Joe’s special shooting touch from long range is an asset for the Thunder moving forward.

