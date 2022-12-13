Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
Want to view festive movies and play the latest games on a big screen this holiday season? Check out one of the best TV deals around, right here. You can get this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for $698 right now. You’re saving a whopping $300 off the usual $998 price, which is impressive indeed. We have no doubt this deal’s going to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab it!
ZDNet
Drop + Epos H3X Headset review: Best sub-$100 gaming headset. Period
Online retailer Drop and Epos, a company formed by the former gaming division of legendary audio equipment maker Sennheiser, have again come together to make a gaming headset. This time, the collaborative duo is targeting the budget end of the market with a sub-$80 model that attempts to do for the low-price market what their incredible PC38X headset did for the mid-range market.
ZDNet
Quick Mac tip: What to do if your cooling fans are always on
Are the fans in your Mac or MacBook roaring away at full speed, making it sound like your computer is getting ready to take off? Does it feel warm -- or even hot -- to the touch?. Here are a few simple things you can try that might save you...
ZDNet
25 best headphone deals happening right now: AirPods, Beats, and Sony sales
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. Since it's the thick of holiday shopping season, you may...
Digital Trends
You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, there are few things better than a big 65-inch TV to bring the proverbial big screen to your home. While they do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
ZDNet
Now you can join a Microsoft Teams call from a HoloLens 2 headset
HoloLens 2 users can call people directly, browse and add Microsoft Teams contacts to ongoing calls, or join a regular meeting just as they would do on any other device. Few consumers have worn Microsoft's HoloLens mixed reality headset, but engineers at enterprise customers like Toyota can now share Teams screens as holograms.
ZDNet
5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)
I get to handle and review a lot of gadgets over the course of a year. Some good (this is the stuff you get to read about), a lot of it entirely forgettable (you don't get to hear about this). But many people are curious about the tech that I...
ZDNet
TikTok now supports horizontal, YouTube style, full-screen videos on the app
If you were scrolling through TikTok and noticed a new screen tilt-button, you are part of the limited test group TikTok is rolling out the feature to. The new tilt-button allows users to shift the screen and watch horizontal videos full-screen on TikTok. Before the update, if a user uploaded...
ZDNet
This $200 gaming sound card gives you the best audio available for less
Epos GSX 1000 (2nd Edition) Long ago, especially in gamer terms, we typically built sound cards into our gaming PC builds alongside powerful video cards. But, over time, priorities shifted. Many gamers started relying on the sound output of their motherboards, ignoring the warnings of the interference or hiss such...
ZDNet
18 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
ZDNet
The 27 best laptop deals you can shop right now
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn't mean that the holiday savings are done yet. The holidays are upon us, and that means that retailers all over are discounting laptops. While this includes big box retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, company websites can offer great...
ZDNet
Looking to spend less on the iPad Pro? These iPad deals are worth checking out
Apple is notorious for having high-quality—albeit, high priced—products that, well, never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet—the iPad Pro—it's worth buying. The iPad...
ZDNet
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ review: Elegant, flexible all-in-one PC gets an upgrade
Launched back in October 2018, Microsoft's Surface Studio 2, a 28-inch all-in-one (AIO) computer, was well received. However, by 2022 it had become distinctly long in the tooth, being based on 7th-generation (14nm) Intel Core processors -- well behind today's 12th-generation (10nm) chips, let alone upcoming 13th-generation silicon. That said, the Surface Studio's innovative and versatile design with its clever 'zero gravity' screen hinge is holding up well, and clearly influenced the 2021 Surface Laptop Studio.
Phone Arena
Amazon offers big discounts on the Apple iPhone 11 family
As expected, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events evolved into seasonal holiday sale events, as many retailers have already launched new promotions to allow customers to decide what to purchase before Christmas arrives. For those specifically looking for good deals on iPhones, Amazon is now running a promotion...
ZDNet
Grab the Razer Nari gaming headset for only $35 -- its lowest price ever
Looking to shop something for a new gamer (or your kid) so they can keep playing Fortnite with their friends? The Razer Nari wireless headset usually retails for $100, but the price just dropped to an unreal deal at $35. This is the best deal we've seen on this headset to date.
ZDNet
Best last-minute tech gifts: Top deals
While Black Friday gets all the hype as one of the busiest shopping days of the year, a lot of the buying actually happens the week before Christmas. So don't feel bad if you're still figuring out last-minute gifts for people on your shopping list. ZDNET has you covered. We...
ZDNet
Australia releases cloud security reference guides for SMBs
Australia has released a series of guides it says are designed to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) safeguard their cloud environments and against common cybersecurity incidents. These include technical guidelines for multi-factor authentication and patch management. The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) on Friday said it had developed the...
ZDNet
The 10 best Apple Watch deals this holiday season
Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, the best time of the year to snag a bargain on incredible tech is still here. Holiday season always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes to...
ZDNet
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro just dropped by $50
Discover Samsung week is almost over, and if you haven't taken advantage of the great savings, you still can. For audiophiles who want upgraded sound, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro dropped by $50, and you can also get up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in. That means you can pick up this excellent pair of wireless earbuds for as low as $105 with a trade-in, or $180 without.
ZDNet
Jam to your favorite songs and save $110 with these Jabra Elite 85t earbuds
Whether you find yourself tucked away in a cubicle, adventuring in the outdoors, or on the bench press trying to hit your new max, the need for good music is everywhere. Thankfully, these Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are seeing a massive 48% discount this holiday season at Best Buy. With fully adjustable active noise cancellation, finding a pair of wireless with capabilities like these can be a tough task.
