Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
TOYS FOR TOTS PROVIDING TOYS TO OVER 1,000 LOCAL CHILDREN
This year’s Toys for Tots Toy Drive will make the holiday season brighter for children all over Washington County. Toy drive organizers say they will be able to support 1,015 children through the event, up nearly 100 kids from last year’s drive. Donations of new, unwrapped toys and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL RECOGNIZES BMS STUDENT AUTHORS
The Brenham City Council on Thursday gave special recognition to a group of students at Brenham Middle School who are telling the stories of what it means to be an American. Ben Lewis’ sixth grade social studies and gateway science class recently published the third volume of “The American Experience”. The book features interviews conducted by the 37 student authors with citizens over the age of 60, U.S. immigrants and veterans.
kwhi.com
HOLIDAY GIFT ART WALK WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners for its first-ever Holiday Gift Art Walk. Best in Show and honorable mention entries were selected in both student and adult categories. Named as the student winner was “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” by St. Paul’s Christian Day School 1st and 4th graders....
kwhi.com
“SANTA AT THE GAZEBO” COMING TO GIDDINGS ON THURSDAY
“Santa at the Gazebo” is returning to Giddings tomorrow (Thursday) night. The Giddings Area Chamber of Commerce, the Giddings Economic Development Corporation, the Giddings Fire Department, the City of Giddings, Dime Box Distillery, Giddings Brewhaus, Rental Solutions, and the Giddings High School Band are all teaming up to bring Christmas to the Gazebo.
kwhi.com
BANK OF BRENHAM TO HOLD CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY
Bank of Brenham will host its Christmas Open House on Friday. The open house will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the main branch in Brenham at 501 South Austin Street. Food and drinks will be offered to guests. There will also be a special appearance from Santa.
kwhi.com
MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR AT-LARGE SUBJECT
Update @ 4:20 p.m.: The search continues for a man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Brenham. DPS reports the subject, identified as a Hispanic male, ran from a traffic stop on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road around 7:45 a.m.
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO REVIEW REBID ITEMS FOR BOND PROJECT
The Burton School Board will consider rebid items for the school bond project when it meets tomorrow (Thursday). DSA Construction Management and Reliance Architecture will be at the meeting to discuss with trustees the various rebids for campus improvement materials. They include items for sitework, concrete, masonry, metals, wood, thermal protection, doors and windows, tile and carpet, equipment, and other specialties.
kwhi.com
45 FUTURE NURSES TAKE PART IN BLINN PINNING CEREMONY
Forty-five nursing professionals recently took part in a pinning ceremony recognizing their completion of the Blinn College District’s Associate Nursing Degree Program. Blinn’s two-year program prepares students for a nursing career and for a transfer into a bachelor’s degree program. Students who complete Blinn’s A.D.N. program and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES REVISED RULES FOR FALSE FIRE ALARMS
Updates to rules on false fire alarms in the City of Brenham were approved today (Thursday) by the Brenham City Council. The adjustments to the city’s ordinance raise the fee charged to property owners who have repeat false fire alarms and lower the amount of false alarms allowed before the fees start.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE HOME LOST IN FIRE WEDNESDAY MORNING
A home in Somerville was destroyed in a fire early this (Wednesday) morning. The Somerville and Snook Volunteer Fire Departments responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to a house on Low Wood Road. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a single-story house fully engulfed, with the occupant home at the time. Units...
kwhi.com
CLOSURE ON FM 2502 MONDAY FOR CULVERT WORK
A section of FM 2502 in Washington County will be closed on Monday for a culvert replacement project. A TxDOT contractor will be working approximately ¾ miles north of where FM 2502 meets FM 389. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at that location.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BURTON TO BEGIN ONLINE BILL PAY
The City of Burton will soon start offering residents the ability to pay their utility bills online. The Burton City Council on Tuesday approved a proposal from Nexbillpay for integrated credit card processing services for online utility bill payments, RVS integration and e-billing notifications. Utility Clerk Rachel Belvin said the...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS USE GRANT FUNDS FOR NEW VOTING EQUIPMENT
Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the use of grant funding to provide the county elections office with new equipment. The court will utilize funds acquired through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) to purchase pollbook tablets and ExpressVote electronic ballot marking devices. Elections Administrator Carol Jackson said the pollbook...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS
An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Brenham Police arrested one person on a criminal trespass warning Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:05, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a subject on location in violation of an active criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong made location and met with Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEADS TO JAIL TIME
Visiting a business where he had an active criminal trespass warning lead to jail time for a Washington resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 5:10, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of South Market Street in reference to a possible theft. Contact was made behind the business with Justin Daniels, 33 of Washington, whom had an active criminal trespass warning for the location. Daniels resisted arrest or detainment, but was taken into custody without further incident. Daniels was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST ONE ON WARRANTS
A Bellville man was arrested Thursday on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:40, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a subject in the 2200 block of North Park Street that he knew had active warrant for his arrest. Cpl. Perez stopped Austin Dean Perez, 27 of Bellville, and confirmed the warrants for his arrest. Perez was taken into custody on four warrants out of Brazoria County for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon Enhanced, Prohibited Weapon – Tire Deflation Device, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Controlled Substance. Perez was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Friday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:50, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Stephanie Nicole Upchurch, 37 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Upchurch was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman Wednesday night. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Bryan Morong made contact with Jovanette Abby Jaramillo, 40 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Muse Street in reference to a warrant for her arrest. Jaramillo was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for Continuous Violence against a Family Member that was reported December 11, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Comments / 0